Modi's main political rival formally quit. The move was 'inevitable'

Rahul Gandhi, the leader of India's main opposition Congress party, is formally stepping down — just months after a resounding defeat in the 2019 parliamentary elections.

His resignation was imminent, said one political scientist.

"I think it was inevitable that Rahul Gandhi takes ... the responsibility because there has been a series of national setbacks that the party has received," said Sandeep Shastri, pro vice chancellor at Jain University in Bengaluru, India.

The move takes away any criticism within the party of Gandhi's role in the election defeat, Shastri told CNBC's "Street Signs " on Thursday. It also leaves Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party without its most important focus of attack on the Congress party — that it is dynastic and has the wrong type of leadership.

Congress won only 52 seats in the parliamentary elections that concluded in May. For his part, Gandhi lost his seat in a constituency that reportedly had only two non-Congress leaders since 1967.

The BJP, meanwhile, had won 303 seats — well above the 272 seat-count required for a party, or its coalition, before it can form a government.

That was the second consecutive time that Congress suffered a humiliating defeat at the polls, after the party won only 44 out 464 contested seats in the 2014 parliamentary elections.