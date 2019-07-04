Modi's main political rival formally quit. The move was 'inevitable'

As the ongoing U.S.-China tariff battle upends global trade, Vietnam has emerged as a large beneficiary. A new EU-Vietnam deal is solidifying Hanoi's position as a global...Asia Economyread more
U.S. President Donald Trump has accused China and Europe of manipulating their currencies, raising fears that Washington will carry out repeated threats to impose tariffs on...Currenciesread more
In a tweet Tuesday, the president said he plans on sending the names of Christopher Waller and Judy Shelton to the Senate as Fed governor appointees.The Fedread more
Ajit Manocha, CEO at industry association Semi, told CNBC that the U.S.-China trade war has been a "very small" reason behind the slowdown seen in the semiconductor sector.Technologyread more
Switzerland has been ranked the best place in the world to live and work, stealing the crown from Singapore which was at the top for five consecutive years.Liferead more
The U.K.'s competition watchdog said it was assessing whether online platforms are harming consumers and competition in the digital ad market.Technologyread more
Stocks in Asia Pacific traded mixed on Thursday as shares on Wall Street saw a record close overnight, following raised expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve could cut...Asia Marketsread more
CNBC used FactSet to screen the stocks with the highest average 12-month price targets by analysts.Marketsread more
Kudlow later backed away slightly from his timeline, saying that the face-to-face talks would begin "soon" and that an announcement would be forthcoming.Politicsread more
Chinese authorities have detained a man in connection with an investigation of an incident in which a man poured a bottle of water over Robin Li, chief executive of Chinese...Technologyread more
Working professionals at the age of 34 or under stand to gain more from moving overseas to work, compared to any other group of professionals, a new study has revealed.Earnread more
Rahul Gandhi, the leader of India's main opposition Congress party, is formally stepping down — just months after a resounding defeat in the 2019 parliamentary elections.
His resignation was imminent, said one political scientist.
"I think it was inevitable that Rahul Gandhi takes ... the responsibility because there has been a series of national setbacks that the party has received," said Sandeep Shastri, pro vice chancellor at Jain University in Bengaluru, India.
The move takes away any criticism within the party of Gandhi's role in the election defeat, Shastri told CNBC's "Street Signs " on Thursday. It also leaves Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party without its most important focus of attack on the Congress party — that it is dynastic and has the wrong type of leadership.
Congress won only 52 seats in the parliamentary elections that concluded in May. For his part, Gandhi lost his seat in a constituency that reportedly had only two non-Congress leaders since 1967.
The BJP, meanwhile, had won 303 seats — well above the 272 seat-count required for a party, or its coalition, before it can form a government.
That was the second consecutive time that Congress suffered a humiliating defeat at the polls, after the party won only 44 out 464 contested seats in the 2014 parliamentary elections.
Gandhi is the fourth generation scion of the Nehru-Gandhi dynasty, which has controlled the party for much of its 133-year history.
His great-grandfather, Jawaharlal Nehru was the first Indian prime minister after India gained independence in 1947. His grandmother, Indira Gandhi, and his father, Rajiv, were both former prime ministers, while his mother, Sonia, is an influential figure within the party.
"Also, within the Congress, he has now created opportunity for change to happen," Shastri said, adding that it is unlikely anyone from the Gandhi family would be considered for the top job at this stage.
Still, Gandhi's influence — as well as that of his sister's, Priyanka — will remain within the Congress party, according to Shastri.
As the party's president, Gandhi took responsibility for Congress' defeat at the polls.
"Accountability is critical for the future growth of our party. It is for this reason that I have resigned as Congress President," he said in a public letter posted Wednesday.
Gandhi said that in order to rebuild the party, "hard decisions" need to be taken and that "numerous people" have to be made accountable for its recent setback. In the letter, he also urged party colleagues to begin the search for a successor.
Gandhi announced his intention to resign in May but senior party leaders refused to accept the notice. Some senior leaders within Congress expressed disappointment following Gandhi's formal resignation on Wednesday.
It wasn't immediately clear who would take the top job in India's main opposition party as it looks to rebuild itself.
Local media speculated that several names may be considered for the presidency. They include:
Shastri said the ideal candidate would be someone whom the Gandhi family would have a "total trust and confidence in" as well as someone who is able to win support from the various faction leaders within the Congress.
Reuters reported some party officials have not yet given up hope that Gandhi will reconsider the resignation.