European stocks set for modest rise as Fed rate cut expectations grow

European stocks are seen opening cautiously higher Thursday after weaker-than-expected U.S. economic data gave investors cause to anticipate that the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates at its upcoming July meeting.

The FTSE 100 is expected to open fractionally higher at 7,611, while Germany's DAX is set for around a 12 point rise to 12,629 and France's CAC 40 is expected to nudge 3 points higher to 5,622, according to IG data.