European stocks set for modest rise as Fed rate cut expectations grow

As the ongoing U.S.-China tariff battle upends global trade, Vietnam has emerged as a large beneficiary. A new EU-Vietnam deal is solidifying Hanoi's position as a global...Asia Economyread more
U.S. President Donald Trump has accused China and Europe of manipulating their currencies, raising fears that Washington will carry out repeated threats to impose tariffs on...Currenciesread more
In a tweet Tuesday, the president said he plans on sending the names of Christopher Waller and Judy Shelton to the Senate as Fed governor appointees.The Fedread more
Ajit Manocha, CEO at industry association Semi, told CNBC that the U.S.-China trade war has been a "very small" reason behind the slowdown seen in the semiconductor sector.Technologyread more
Switzerland has been ranked the best place in the world to live and work, stealing the crown from Singapore which was at the top for five consecutive years.Liferead more
Stocks in Asia Pacific traded mixed on Thursday as shares on Wall Street saw a record close overnight, following raised expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve could cut...Asia Marketsread more
CNBC used FactSet to screen the stocks with the highest average 12-month price targets by analysts.Marketsread more
Kudlow later backed away slightly from his timeline, saying that the face-to-face talks would begin "soon" and that an announcement would be forthcoming.Politicsread more
Chinese authorities have detained a man in connection with an investigation of an incident in which a man poured a bottle of water over Robin Li, chief executive of Chinese...Technologyread more
Working professionals at the age of 34 or under stand to gain more from moving overseas to work, compared to any other group of professionals, a new study has revealed.Earnread more
Assistant Attorney General Joseph Hunt says "there may be a legally available path" under last week's Supreme Court decision that blocked the question, at least temporarily.Politicsread more
European stocks are seen opening cautiously higher Thursday after weaker-than-expected U.S. economic data gave investors cause to anticipate that the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates at its upcoming July meeting.
The FTSE 100 is expected to open fractionally higher at 7,611, while Germany's DAX is set for around a 12 point rise to 12,629 and France's CAC 40 is expected to nudge 3 points higher to 5,622, according to IG data.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average and Nasdaq Composite both closed Wednesday's session at all-time highs after U.S. private payrolls data fell significantly short of expectations, strengthening the Fed's case for lowering rates at its monetary policy meeting at the end of July. Markets stateside are closed Thursday for the Fourth of July holiday.
Asia Pacific stocks traded mixed on Thursday, with major indexes in Japan, South Korea and Australia advancing while mainland Chinese and Hong Kong markets slipped.
In trade war news, White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow told reporters on Wednesday that face-to-face trade talks between the U.S. and China will continue in the coming week.
Meanwhile, tensions between Washington and Tehran continued to escalate with U.S. President Donald Trump telling Iran via Twitter that threats can "come back to bite you " after Iranian President Hassan Rouhani announced that Iran would enrich its uranium, breaching a 2015 nuclear deal.
Back in Europe, Italy averted European Union disciplinary action over its public finances Wednesday after convincing the European Commission that measures submitted this week would help bring its growing debt into line with EU fiscal rules.
In corporate news, Walmart-owned British supermarket chain Asda signaled that a possible stock market listing could take place in two to three years.
Reuters reported that Deutsche Bank is preparing a sweeping 5 billion euros ($5.6 billion) overhaul in the coming days that will see the ax fall heavily on its investment banking business.
Euro area retail sales data for May is due at 10 a.m. CET.