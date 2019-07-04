Oil supertanker bound for Syria detained in Gibraltar

Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

Vietnam just teamed up with the EU on a big new deal

As the ongoing U.S.-China tariff battle upends global trade, Vietnam has emerged as a large beneficiary. A new EU-Vietnam deal is solidifying Hanoi's position as a global...

Asia Economyread more

North Korea says US 'hell-bent on hostile acts' despite Trump-Kim...

North Korea's mission to the United Nations has accused the U.S. of being "obsessed with sanctions" against Pyongyang.

World Politicsread more

Trump tweet sparks concerns that the US may raise tariffs on...

U.S. President Donald Trump has accused China and Europe of manipulating their currencies, raising fears that Washington will carry out repeated threats to impose tariffs on...

Currenciesread more

Trump's latest Fed moves are another step in trying to take...

In a tweet Tuesday, the president said he plans on sending the names of Christopher Waller and Judy Shelton to the Senate as Fed governor appointees.

The Fedread more

Semi CEO says US-China trade war has had limited impact on the...

Ajit Manocha, CEO at industry association Semi, told CNBC that the U.S.-China trade war has been a "very small" reason behind the slowdown seen in the semiconductor sector.

Technologyread more

This European country has been ranked the world's best place to...

Switzerland has been ranked the best place in the world to live and work, stealing the crown from Singapore which was at the top for five consecutive years.

Liferead more

UK investigating Facebook and Google for dominating digital...

The U.K.'s competition watchdog said it was assessing whether online platforms are harming consumers and competition in the digital ad market.

Technologyread more

Modi's main political rival formally quit. The move was...

Rahul Gandhi, president of the Indian National Congress, formally stepped down just months after a resounding defeat in the 2019 parliamentary elections that saw Prime...

Asia Politicsread more

Asia Pacific stocks mixed amid expectations of Fed rate cut

Stocks in Asia Pacific were mixed on Thursday as worse-than-expected U.S. economic data raised expectations the U.S. Federal Reserve could cut interest rates at its upcoming...

Asia Marketsread more

Wall Street analysts are crazy about these stocks

CNBC used FactSet to screen the stocks with the highest average 12-month price targets by analysts.

Marketsread more

Kudlow says US-China trade talks to be held in person as soon as...

Kudlow later backed away slightly from his timeline, saying that the face-to-face talks would begin "soon" and that an announcement would be forthcoming.

Politicsread more

Chinese police arrest man who allegedly poured water over Baidu's...

Chinese authorities have detained a man in connection with an investigation of an incident in which a man poured a bottle of water over Robin Li, chief executive of Chinese...

Technologyread more
Oil

Oil supertanker bound for Syria detained in Gibraltar

High density modern apartment block housing, Gibraltar, British overseas territory in southern Europe.
Geography Photos | Universal Images Group | Getty Images

British Royal Marines and officials in Gibraltar have detained the supertanker Grace 1 suspected of carrying crude oil to Syria, in breach of European Union sanctions, the government of Gibraltar said.

In a statement the government said it had reasonable grounds to believe that the Grace 1 was carrying its shipment of crude oil to the Banyas Refinery in Syria.

"That refinery is the property of an entity that is subject to European Union sanctions against Syria," Gibraltar's Chief Minister Fabian Picardo said. EU sanctions against the government of Syria took effect in May 2011.

"With my consent, our port and law enforcement agencies sought the assistance of the Royal Marines in carrying out this operation."

The government published regulations on Wednesday to enforce the sanctions against the tanker and its cargo.

Refinitiv Eikon mapping indicates the ship sailed from Iran, and if the cargo is confirmed to be Iranian crude, its attempted delivery to Syria could also be a violation of U.S. sanctions on Iranian oil exports.

The mapping data shows the ship has sailed a longer route around the southern tip of Africa instead of via Egypt's Suez Canal.

The Grace 1 was documented as loading fuel oil in Iraq in December, although the Iraqi port did not list it as being in port and its tracking system was switched off. The tanker reappeared near Iran's port of Bandar Assaluyeh fully loaded.

Shipping data shows the ship is a 300,000-tonne Panamanian-flagged tanker managed by Singapore-based IShips Management Pte Ltd.