Oil supertanker bound for Syria detained in Gibraltar

As the ongoing U.S.-China tariff battle upends global trade, Vietnam has emerged as a large beneficiary. A new EU-Vietnam deal is solidifying Hanoi's position as a global
North Korea's mission to the United Nations has accused the U.S. of being "obsessed with sanctions" against Pyongyang.
U.S. President Donald Trump has accused China and Europe of manipulating their currencies, raising fears that Washington will carry out repeated threats to impose tariffs on
In a tweet Tuesday, the president said he plans on sending the names of Christopher Waller and Judy Shelton to the Senate as Fed governor appointees.
Ajit Manocha, CEO at industry association Semi, told CNBC that the U.S.-China trade war has been a "very small" reason behind the slowdown seen in the semiconductor sector.
Switzerland has been ranked the best place in the world to live and work, stealing the crown from Singapore which was at the top for five consecutive years.
The U.K.'s competition watchdog said it was assessing whether online platforms are harming consumers and competition in the digital ad market.
Rahul Gandhi, president of the Indian National Congress, formally stepped down just months after a resounding defeat in the 2019 parliamentary elections that saw Prime
Stocks in Asia Pacific were mixed on Thursday as worse-than-expected U.S. economic data raised expectations the U.S. Federal Reserve could cut interest rates at its upcoming
CNBC used FactSet to screen the stocks with the highest average 12-month price targets by analysts.
Kudlow later backed away slightly from his timeline, saying that the face-to-face talks would begin "soon" and that an announcement would be forthcoming.
British Royal Marines and officials in Gibraltar have detained the supertanker Grace 1 suspected of carrying crude oil to Syria, in breach of European Union sanctions, the government of Gibraltar said.
In a statement the government said it had reasonable grounds to believe that the Grace 1 was carrying its shipment of crude oil to the Banyas Refinery in Syria.
"That refinery is the property of an entity that is subject to European Union sanctions against Syria," Gibraltar's Chief Minister Fabian Picardo said. EU sanctions against the government of Syria took effect in May 2011.
"With my consent, our port and law enforcement agencies sought the assistance of the Royal Marines in carrying out this operation."
The government published regulations on Wednesday to enforce the sanctions against the tanker and its cargo.
Refinitiv Eikon mapping indicates the ship sailed from Iran, and if the cargo is confirmed to be Iranian crude, its attempted delivery to Syria could also be a violation of U.S. sanctions on Iranian oil exports.
The mapping data shows the ship has sailed a longer route around the southern tip of Africa instead of via Egypt's Suez Canal.
The Grace 1 was documented as loading fuel oil in Iraq in December, although the Iraqi port did not list it as being in port and its tracking system was switched off. The tanker reappeared near Iran's port of Bandar Assaluyeh fully loaded.
Shipping data shows the ship is a 300,000-tonne Panamanian-flagged tanker managed by Singapore-based IShips Management Pte Ltd.