'Our biggest compliment yet': Greta Thunberg thanks OPEC for criticism

Greta Thunberg speaks at an event with other climate activists on April 22, 2019 in London, England.

Swedish teenage activist Greta Thunberg has welcomed criticism from OPEC's secretary general, describing it as the "biggest compliment yet" to a growing movement of young protesters demanding action over climate change.

"Thank you!" Thunberg said Thursday in response to thinly-veiled criticism from a prominent fossil fuel leader.

"Our biggest compliment yet!"

Thunberg was catapulted to fame for skipping school every Friday to hold a weekly vigil outside Swedish parliament last year.

Protesting against political inaction over climate change, the 16-year-old sparked an international wave of school strikes — also known as "Fridays for Future" — with millions of other children following suit in cities around the world.

Earlier this week, energy ministers from the world's most powerful oil-producing nations met in Austria to thrash out a deal restricting the amount of crude flowing into the global market.

Speaking in Vienna shortly after a meeting of the oil producers' club and its allied partners on Tuesday, OPEC Secretary General Mohammad Barkindo reportedly said that "unscientific" attacks by climate activists were "perhaps the greatest threat to our industry going forward."

Barkindo told AFP that as extreme weather events linked to climate change became more common, there seemed to be a "growing mass mobilization of world opinion … against oil."