Here's where the jobs are — in one chart

The U.S. labor market rebounded in June after May's lackluster jobs report thanks to another strong month for health-care hiring, which has repeatedly led industry-based employment gains over the last year.

But the Labor Department's Friday report on the employment situation also showed robust hiring in the business and professional services sector, including jobs in consulting and computer system design.

CNBC studied the net changes by industry for June jobs based on the data from the Labor Department contained in the jobs report. The government said the U.S. economy added a hefty 224,000 jobs last month, far more than the 165,000 increase expected by economists polled by Dow Jones.

The health-care and social assistance sector — a consistent employment juggernaut — helped carry June's employment total higher with a gain of 50,500 jobs. The majority of that employment surge came from the hiring of health-care professionals, including jobs in outpatient care clinics, hospitals and nursing and resident facilities.

The business and professional services sector added a similarly large 51,000 jobs, with strong hiring in computer systems design, consulting and mid- to top-tier company management. The business and professional sector also includes lawyers and accountants.

The manufacturing industry, a priority for President Donald Trump, posted a somewhat stronger month in June with an additional 17,000 jobs. The sector added just 3,000 jobs in each of both May and April following a contraction in March.

"In June, notable job gains occurred in professional and business services, in health care, and in transportation and warehousing," the Labor Department said in a release. "Professional and business services added 51,000 jobs in June, following little employment change in May (+24,000). Employment growth in the industry has averaged 35,000 per month in the first half of 2019."

"Manufacturing employment edged up in June (+17,000), following 4 months of little change," the government continued. "So far this year, job growth in the industry has averaged 8,000 per month, compared with an average of 22,000 per month in 2018."

Government hiring posted a unusually strong month with a gain of 33,000 jobs, the largest one-month net change for the sector since August. The strong hiring in the public sector stemmed mostly from local and state governments.

Retail trade posted its fifth straight month of losses with a decline of 5,800 jobs following a loss of 7,300 in May, a loss of 14,800 in April and a decline of 14,800 jobs in March.