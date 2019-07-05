Apple's new iPhone software makes it look like you're making eye contact in video calls even if you aren't

Skip Navigation
Dow drops 200 points after strong jobs report dampens hope of a...

Stocks fell on Friday after the release of stronger jobs data dampened hope for easier Federal Reserve monetary policy.

US Marketsread more

Strong job growth is back: Payrolls jump in June well above...

Payroll growth rebounded sharply in June as the U.S. economy added 224,000 jobs and the unemployment rate rose to 3.7%.

Jobsread more

Here's where the jobs are — in one chart

CNBC studied the net changes by industry for June jobs based on the data from the Labor Department.

Economyread more

China says there will be no trade deal unless tariffs are...

The U.S. has to lift all the tariffs placed on Chinese goods if there is to be a trade deal, China's Ministry of Commerce said on Thursday.

Marketsread more

Beto O'Rourke fills in the blanks on the economy, taxes, and...

Democratic 2020 candidate Beto O'Rourke sat down with CNBC Editor at Large John Harwood to discuss his views on the economy, Trump's trade war and other campaign issues.

Politicsread more

Here's how likely a double-digit correction might be in the next...

Stocks scored all-time highs this week, but history suggests a double-digit correction could be around the corner. Ryan Detrick of LPL Financial breaks down the chances.

Trading Nationread more

Kudlow: Jobs report shows strong 'prosperity', but Fed should...

Larry Kudlow, director of the National Economic Council, is "very optimistic" about the health of the U.S. economy but believes the Federal Reserve should "take back the...

Marketsread more

Robocalls are annoying and there's an entire dirty industry...

The FTC put names and faces last week on the many of the people and shell companies behind those annoying, incessant robocalls in a series of complaints.

Technologyread more

Businesses struggle with new labor problem: Fewer teens have time...

In an already tight labor market, businesses are finding fewer teens available for summer jobs, as students juggle work with classes and other activities.

Help Wantedread more

How Kamala Harris became one of the wealthiest Democrats in the...

Harris finds herself in the position of a rich 2020 Democratic presidential candidate campaigning on lifting up working-class Americans.

2020 Electionsread more

New iPhone software makes it look like you're making eye contact...

Apple's new beta of iOS 13, the final version of which will roll out in September, has a feature that makes it look like you're making eye contact even if you're not looking...

Technologyread more

Biden vows to bring back Obamacare's individual mandate penalty

"Yes, I'd bring back the individual mandate," says the 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful, arguing it would be popular now" compared to what's being offered.

Politicsread more
Tech

Apple's new iPhone software makes it look like you're making eye contact in video calls even if you aren't

Todd Haselton@robotodd
Key Points
  • Apple's iOS 13 beta 3 has a feature that makes it look like you're making eye contact during a FaceTime call.
  • Normally, if you just look at the screen, it looks like you're not looking directly at the person you're speaking with.
  • Apple's software can change this, however, and make it look like you're making eye contact.
Facetime on an iPhone
Chris Ratcliffe | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Apple is testing a feature in its FaceTime video chat app that makes it look like you're making eye contact with the person you're speaking with, even if you're just looking at the screen instead of the camera. Normally, if you just look at the screen, it looks like you're not looking directly at the person you're speaking with. It's currently in the latest beta of iOS 13, the new iPhone update that will be available to everyone this fall.

A Twitter user named Will Sigmon posted a good demonstration of how this works. When Sigmon is looking at the screen of his phone, as we often do during video chats, it looks like he's making eye contact by looking at the camera. Check it out:

I tested the feature with a family member, and it didn't work well for me yet — it was clear I wasn't looking directly at the camera. However, I was using an iPhone XS Max with the beta software and my relative was on an older iPhone SE, which might have been part of the problem.

The option can be turned on by going to Settings > FaceTime and turning on "FaceTime Attention Correction" which says "your eye contact with the camera will be more accurate during FaceTime Video calls."

Your mileage may vary, and it's possible Apple doesn't include this in the final release, but it's a neat feature that may make FaceTime calls more personal if you can make eye contact directly, even without staring at the camera.

VIDEO4:4004:40
Apple's WWDC keynote, in 280 seconds
The Bottom Line

Subscribe to CNBC on YouTube.