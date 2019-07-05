Netflix shares are underperforming the market and analysts are starting to show some concern

With the coming loss of the most popular show on its platform, Netflix needs to show Wall Street it has a content pipeline to keep growing subscribers and satisfy current ones. While analysts are nowhere near throwing in the towel on one of their favorite stocks, many are starting to show concern.

"The Office" will be removed from Netflix by NBC in 2021. The streaming video giant was willing to offer NBC as much as $90 million a year for the rights to continue airing "The Office" but NBC rejected the offer.

"While NFLX retains rights through January 2021, it is nevertheless a blow to lose one of it most watched shows," Baird analyst William Power said in a recent note to investors.

Netflix stock has traded down 5% over the past 12 months, lagging behind its technology giant peers and the broader stock market. After a fourth-quarter slide, the stock has rocketed back by 41% this year, but still hasn't been able to overtake the market over the last one year.

Most of the gains this year are from a big pop in January. Since then, the stock has faltered. While concerned, Wall Street is sticking by the stock. Thirty-eight of the 40 analysts covering the company have either buy or hold ratings on Netflix shares, according to FactSet.

Stifel analyst Scott Devitt explained that the recent pause in the shares' climb is the result of uncertainty around the company, both in the competitive streaming landscape and Netflix' content production.

Devitt expects to stick by his buy rating unless the head start Netflix has in streaming begins to erode. "The battle is really in international" markets, Devitt said, as the media content market in "the U.S. is maturing and getting more competitive."

As Netflix is pouring investment into creating its own content, big media conglomerates like Disney and Comcast are starting their own streaming services and buying back content. But neither of these models are certain, in Devitt's view.

"Can these other services, that are potential competitors for Netflix, make the economics work where they get paid for their own content? Five years ago that wasn't the case," Devitt said. "It's a relevant topic – it's not to be swept under the rug – but it's hard to know whether it's that much of a problem for Netflix."

It's little wonder why Netflix continues to be beloved by investors and analysts, as the stock has climbed nearly 475% in the past five years.