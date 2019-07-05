'Ticks all the right boxes': Experts give their verdict on India's new budget

Nirmala Sitharaman, India's finance minister, center, Anurag Thakur, India's finance and corporate affairs minister, second left, other members of the finance ministry exit the North Block of the Central Secretariat building in New Delhi, India, on Friday, July 5, 2019. India's government plans to narrow its budget deficit target and proposed a number of measures to spur foreign investment, including selling its first global bond, to revive economic growth. Photographer: T. Narayan/Bloomberg via Getty Images

India's latest budget proposals have received a mixed response from market watchers, with one noting that the government could find achieving its fiscal plans "challenging."

The budget, presented by India's newly-appointed Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, eases foreign investment restrictions and states that the country is set to become a $3 trillion economy in the current financial year — becoming a $5 trillion economy in the next few years. With a heavy focus on infrastructure, it aims to upgrade nearly 78,000 miles of roads over the next five years at a cost of $11.6 billion.

The "budget makes all the right noises in terms of reforms and infra spending, but it's about how this is delivered and how quickly," Marc Ostwald, a strategist at ADM Investor Services, told CNBC via email Friday.

Ostwald explained that the banking sector reforms needed to be implemented quickly, adding that India's "monetary transmission mechanism is still misfiring, and needs to work much better if government spending is to filter down into more private sector investment."

This budget is due to run until March 31, 2020. Earlier in February, before India headed to the polls, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government presented an interim budget that funneled money to farmers in order to bolster rural job creation.