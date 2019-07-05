The so-called 'economic Cold War' is extremely worrying, French business chief says

Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: Qualcomm, Rio Tinto,...

These are the stocks posting the largest moves in the premarket.

Market Insiderread more

Strong job growth is back: Payrolls jump in June well above...

Payroll growth rebounded sharply in June as the U.S. economy added 224,000 jobs and the unemployment rate rose to 3.7%.

Jobsread more

China says there will be no trade deal unless tariffs are...

The U.S. has to lift all the tariffs placed on Chinese goods if there is to be a trade deal, China's Ministry of Commerce said on Thursday.

Marketsread more

Beto O'Rourke fills in the blanks on the economy, taxes, and...

Democratic 2020 candidate Beto O'Rourke sat down with CNBC Editor at Large John Harwood to discuss his views on the economy, Trump's trade war and other campaign issues.

Politicsread more

Here's how likely a double-digit correction might be in the next...

Stocks scored all-time highs this week, but history suggests a double-digit correction could be around the corner. Ryan Detrick of LPL Financial breaks down the chances.

Trading Nationread more

Apple may launch new MacBook Air with a new keyboard that doesn't...

Apple is preparing to launch a new MacBook Air this year with a redesigned keyboard that doesn't stick, according to TF International Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.

Technologyread more

Trump salutes 'American spirit' at July 4th bash after heavy...

President Donald Trump sung the praises of America's military, heritage, and spirit at his Fourth of July bash in Washington.

Politicsread more

More quakes could hit California as residents mop up

Residents were assessing the damage and cleaning up the mess on Friday left by the strongest earthquake to hit Southern California in 25 years.

Weather & Natural Disastersread more

Bond yields are falling to record lows as investors pull back...

Government bond yields in most major economies worldwide have been flirting with all-time lows in the last few days, indicating that investors are wary of an impending...

Bondsread more

Billionaire coal executive and philanthropist Chris Cline dies at...

West Virginia officials said the Foresight Energy founder is dead. The 60-year-old died in a helicopter crash, according to his alma mater, Marshall University.

U.S. Newsread more

10-year Treasury yield soars back above 2% after much stronger...

The 10-year Treasury note yield jumped back above 2% on Friday after the government's monthly jobs report surpassed expectations.

Bondsread more

Four days after starting, Jim Beam warehouse fire continues to...

The Jim Beam warehouse fire continued to burn Thursday as officials said the decision on whether to extinguish is still a day or two away.

Food & Beverageread more
Europe News

The so-called 'economic Cold War' is extremely worrying, French business chief says

David Reid@cnbcdavy
Key Points
  • The U.S. has so far slapped a 25% tariff on $250 billion of Chinese goods, and Beijing has also raised tariffs on billions of dollars' worth of American products.
  • MEDEF President Geoffroy Roux de Bezieux tells CNBC that free trade had created "enormous wealth."
VIDEO1:5101:51
We're worried about this 'economic Cold War': MEDEF president
Street Signs Europe

The president of France's main business lobby group said the current global trade war was "extremely worrying" and could reverse years of rising standards.

Speaking at a meeting of major business federations in France, MEDEF President Geoffroy Roux de Bezieux told CNBC's Annette Weisbach that free trade had created "enormous wealth."

"It has taken hundreds of millions of people out of poverty. The current, so-called 'economic cold war' is extremely worrying for us," he said Friday, before adding "We call for more multilateralism."

The U.S. has so far slapped a 25% tariff on $250 billion of Chinese goods, and Beijing has also raised tariffs on billions of dollars' worth of American products. China said Thursday that the U.S. must lift all the tariffs placed on Chinese goods if there is to be a trade deal. This week, the U.S. government ratcheted up pressure on Europe by threatening tariffs on $4 billion of additional EU goods. Roux de Bezieux told CNBC that he was "very worried" about any escalation of the conflict toward Europe.

He also suggested an improved and more efficient World Trade Organization must be created to help restore the troubled relationship between the world's largest economies.

Meanwhile, Europe has seen "Yellow Vest" protests in France, a populist government in Italy and Brexit in the United Kingdom. MEDEF's president said all were rooted in the "same phenomenon" where people didn't feel included in the growth and prosperity.

He said that was the main theme of the B7 meeting in Aix-en-Provence and business needed to ensure that a greater part of the population enjoyed a rise in living standards.

Now watch: "Open and fair" trade is needed says French labor minister

VIDEO1:4001:40
We need an 'open and fair' global trade system: French labor minister
Street Signs Europe