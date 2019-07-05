The US is on course for glory at the Women's World Cup — but its era of dominance may be under threat

Megan Rapinoe (Reign FC) of United States during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France Round Of 16 match between Spain and USA at Stade Auguste Delaune on June 24, 2019 in Reims, France.

The U.S. has the chance take home the FIFA Women's Soccer World Cup on Sunday for a fourth time, but on the evidence of the 2019 tournament its era of dominance may struggle to be extended.

America's progress to the final has been far from comprehensive, after narrow victories against France, Spain and England in each of the knockout rounds.

In fact, the U.S. was the only team outside of Europe to make it into the last eight of the Women's World Cup.

"We (European soccer nations) are closing the gap with the USA," Georgie Hodge, head of women's soccer at Base Soccer Agency told CNBC. "The USA have always been successful at the World Cup and participation levels for girls playing soccer in the States is huge so there's a bigger pool of talent. In Europe we have to follow that, but I'd now say we're closing that gap pretty quickly."

The latest figures from Europe's governing body show there are now 1.3 million female players registered in the continent. Between 2012 and 2016, the amount of professional or semi-professional players more than doubled and the number of national teams in Europe, including youth teams, climbed from 173 to 233. England, France, Germany, Netherlands, Norway and Sweden, (all of whom made at least the quarter-finals in 2019) now have more than 100,000 female players each.

Earlier this year, England's Women's Super League (WSL) announced a first of its kind £10 million ($12.5 million) title sponsorship deal with Barclays which includes £500,000 worth of prize money. The league will also be further boosted this season with the addition of Manchester United and Tottenham, after both gained promotion. Elsewhere in Europe, Spanish giants Real Madrid last month announced plans to launch its own women's team, following in the footsteps of rivals Barcelona, which has had its own women's team for nearly two decades.