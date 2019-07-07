China will further open up its foreign exchange market, its regulator says

Protesters in Hong Kong marched with a message for mainland Chinese visitors in the city about their opposition to a controversial extradition bill that has led to widespread...China Politicsread more
Iran announced Sunday it will raise its enrichment of uranium, breaking another limit of its unraveling 2015 nuclear deal with world powers and further heightening tensions...Defenseread more
This week's mini-drama over President Donald Trump's Fourth of July speech, with all its military accompaniment, shouldn't distract anyone from the far more significant story...Politicsread more
Kyriakos Mitsotakis, who heads up New Democracy, is poised to lead Greece for the next four years.Europe Politicsread more
The outlook for Chinese stocks may be risky. But Lewis Kaufman, a portfolio manager at Artisan Partners, thinks investors should buy them anyway.Investingread more
India's newly appointed finance minister, Nirmala Sitharaman, presented a full-year budget on Friday.Asia Economyread more
CNBC studied the net changes by industry for June jobs based on data from the Labor Department.Economyread more
If the Symantec deal doesn't get done, Broadcom has also been working on a deal to acquire an infrastructure software company and has considered Tibco, according to three...Technologyread more
A magnitude 7.1 earthquake shook Southern California on Friday, triggering fires, buckling part of a highway, damaging buildings but causing few reported injuries.U.S. Newsread more
Hundreds of protesters gathered in central Paris on Saturday to raise awareness and demand tougher action on femicides in France.Europe Newsread more
"I'm neutral to frankly a little bit bearish on the sector that I've covered for decades," tech investor Paul Meeks says.Trading Nationread more
China will fend off cross-border capital flow risks and continue to open up its foreign exchange market, the forex regulator said on Sunday.
The regulator will deepen forex reform and strengthen a crackdown on forex-related irregularities, the State Administration of Foreign Exchange said in a statement on its website.