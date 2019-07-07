China will further open up its foreign exchange market, its regulator says

Skip Navigation
Hong Kong protesters march in bid to spread message to mainland...

Protesters in Hong Kong marched with a message for mainland Chinese visitors in the city about their opposition to a controversial extradition bill that has led to widespread...

Iran says it is ramping up uranium enrichment, breaking nuclear...

Iran announced Sunday it will raise its enrichment of uranium, breaking another limit of its unraveling 2015 nuclear deal with world powers and further heightening tensions...

Democracies are on track to lose their global economic dominance...

This week's mini-drama over President Donald Trump's Fourth of July speech, with all its military accompaniment, shouldn't distract anyone from the far more significant story...

Greece heads to the polls with a conservative party expected to...

Kyriakos Mitsotakis, who heads up New Democracy, is poised to lead Greece for the next four years.

Chinese stocks are a buy even without a trade deal, says top...

The outlook for Chinese stocks may be risky. But Lewis Kaufman, a portfolio manager at Artisan Partners, thinks investors should buy them anyway.

Modi's government just presented India's new budget. Here are the...

India's newly appointed finance minister, Nirmala Sitharaman, presented a full-year budget on Friday.

Here's where the jobs are — in one chart

CNBC studied the net changes by industry for June jobs based on data from the Labor Department.

Broadcom looks to old software names Symantec and Tibco for a...

If the Symantec deal doesn't get done, Broadcom has also been working on a deal to acquire an infrastructure software company and has considered Tibco, according to three...

California assessing damage after biggest earthquake in 20 years

A magnitude 7.1 earthquake shook Southern California on Friday, triggering fires, buckling part of a highway, damaging buildings but causing few reported injuries.

Hundreds protest in Paris against deadly domestic violence

Hundreds of protesters gathered in central Paris on Saturday to raise awareness and demand tougher action on femicides in France.

Avoid tech stocks leading up to earnings season, investor Paul...

"I'm neutral to frankly a little bit bearish on the sector that I've covered for decades," tech investor Paul Meeks says.

Bill Gates asks himself these 3 questions to measure his success...

Billionaire and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates takes stock of his personal and work life in a tradition he calls an "end-of-year assessment."

Asia FX

China will further open up its foreign exchange market, its regulator says

Key Points
  • China's regulator will deepen forex reform and strengthen a crackdown on forex-related irregularities, the State Administration of Foreign Exchange said in a statement on its website.

US dollar and China Yuan arranged for a photograph on September 7, 2017.
studioEAST | Getty Images

China will fend off cross-border capital flow risks and continue to open up its foreign exchange market, the forex regulator said on Sunday.

The regulator will deepen forex reform and strengthen a crackdown on forex-related irregularities, the State Administration of Foreign Exchange said in a statement on its website.

