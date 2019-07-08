Airlines are set to report earnings as Boeing 737 Max troubles set to linger for months more

The billionaire's space exploration unit is reportedly set to be the first listed company with plans to send tourists to space.Technologyread more
Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said Tuesday that the controversial extradition bill that has led to mass protests in the city "is dead."China Politicsread more
America's political establishment is riven with partisanship that has become "very wicked and very mean," said entrepreneur and media mogul Robert Johnson, who added that the...Politicsread more
U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta in Washington, D.C., sided with drugmakers Merck & Co, Eli Lilly and Co and Amgen by halting the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services...Biotech and Pharmaceuticalsread more
U.S. carriers start reporting earnings this week with no end in sight to the grounding of the Boeing 737 Max after two fatal crashes, hamstringing carriers eager to capture...Airlinesread more
Stocks' record run has hit a wall over the Independence Day holiday stretch. This is how much higher the S&P 500 can go, says Mark Newton of Newton Advisors.Trading Nationread more
"He's got to defend the institution," Jim Cramer says of Jerome PowellThe Fedread more
Apartment demand in the second quarter of this year spiked 11% from a year ago, pushing rents up an average 3% nationally to $1,390 per month, according to real estate...Real Estateread more
The House could vote later this month on its Raise the Wage Act, the Democratic legislation to increase the federal minimum wage to $15.Politicsread more
Singaporean state investment firm Temasek Holdings on Tuesday reported a plunge in its returns over a one-year period amid a challenging economic environment compounded by...Financeread more
U.S. President Donald Trump can either be a "tariff president" or a "two-term president," a public policy expert said Tuesday.Politicsread more
U.S. airlines will detail for investors this month how the worldwide grounding of the Boeing 737 Max — now about to enter its fifth month — is impacting their financial results during the busiest time of the year for the industry.
Airlines are enjoying searing air travel demand. Fares are on the rise, according to some analyst estimates. Fuel prices are down compared with last year. All of that is good news for carriers and their shareholders, but investors will also want to know how they're meeting that demand during the busiest travel season of the year with dozens of planes out of service due to safety concerns.
The Federal Aviation Administration and regulators around the world grounded the popular Boeing 737 Max jets in mid-March following two fatal crashes — one in Indonesia in October and another in Ethiopia in March — which claimed a total of 346 lives. Boeing has developed a software fix for an anti-stall system on the planes that investigators implicated in both crashes, but regulators haven't signed off on the changes, forcing carriers to cancel thousands of flights during the busiest travel period of the year.
Still, the planes, which entered into service in May 2017, are still a small part of U.S. airlines' fleets, so the immediate impact may be minor. But regulators have not indicated when they would allow the 737 Max jets to fly again.
Here are some things to watch as U.S. airlines report earnings, starting with Delta on Thursday: