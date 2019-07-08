US Treasury yields fall after strong jobs report

Skip Navigation
Deutsche Bank shares turn negative as lender gets ready for major...

Deutsche Bank shares jumped 4% Monday after the German lender announced cutting 18,000 jobs cut by 2022.

Huawei staff share deep links with Chinese military, new study...

A new analysis of employment information of Huawei personnel appears to show deep links between the tech giant and China's military and intelligence bodies. Huawei called the...

BlackRock sees slower growth in second half, but still likes U.S....

BlackRock sees a weaker global growth outlook for the second half, and while it still sees a good environment for U.S. stocks, it no longer favors emerging market equities.

Read Deutsche Bank CEO's email to staff about job cuts

Here's the email that Deutsche Bank's CEO Christian Sewing sent to staff on Sunday after the bank announced massive job cuts.

Deutsche Bank 'very confident' new job cuts will be its final...

Deutsche will cut 18,000 jobs for a global headcount of around 74,000 employees by 2022.

WeWork is reportedly looking to raise up to $4 billion in debt...

Shared office space manager WeWork is looking to raise $3 billion to $4 billion in debt before it goes public, a person familiar with the matter said on Sunday.

North Korea released a detained Australian student. Here's what...

North Korea released and deported an Australian student after a week of detention for alleged espionage and spying.

Deutsche Bank will exit global equities business and slash 18,000...

The bank aims to reduce costs by 6 billion euros. CEO Christian Sewing had broadcast "tough cutbacks" during a shareholders' meeting in May.

Powell's testimony could make or break the stock rally

Fed Chair Jerome Powell's two days of congressional testimony is the big event being watched by markets in the week ahead.

Starbucks apologizes to police after six officers were asked to...

Starbucks apologized after an employee at one of its stores in Tempe, Arizona, asked six police officers to leave or move out of a customer's line of sight, triggering social...

Bill Gates says Steve Jobs cast 'spells' on workers to keep Apple...

The Microsoft co-founder was interviewed during a CNN segment on leadership

Commentary: Convenience stores say teen vaping would get worse...

The flawed assumption central to the FDA's proposal is that young people primarily get e-cigarettes from convenience stores. That may have some superficial appeal. But...

US Treasury yields fall after strong jobs report

Ryan Browne@Ryan_Browne_

U.S. government debt prices rose on Monday as investors continued to digest stronger-than-expected jobs data.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note fell to 2.0268%, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond dipped to 2.5318%. Bond yields move inversely to prices.

Investor focus was largely attuned to the latest nonfarm payrolls report out of the U.S., which showed the economy added 224,000 jobs in June. That was way above an expected 165,000 increase.

The solid report tempered expectations that the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates at its next policy meeting later this month. The Fed said at its last meeting that it would "act as appropriate" to maintain the current U.S. economic expansion, which is the longest in history.

In terms of data, consumer credit figures are due at 3 p.m. ET. Meanwhile, the Treasury will auction $36 billion in 3-month bills and $36 billion in 6-month bills on Monday.