Cramer's lightning round: We're going to bet on GE and CEO Larry Culp

Adaptive Biotechnologies: Life science equipment is always going to give you to Danaher. That's where I'm going to send you, especially after Danaher doubled down with that GE acquisition. It was so brilliant. "

General Electric: "Don't sell here. I know Steve Tusa is a terrific analyst over at JP Morgan, but Larry Culp is a terrific CEO over at GE and we're going to bet with Culp. We think Culp's got a long-term plan."

Vector Group: "People know me, I will not recommend tobacco stocks. I'm just not going to do that."

AbbVie: "I prefer to see you in an Abbott, which is the split from Abbvie, which is a medical device company."

Starbucks: "I'm not going to let you sell. [CEO] Kevin Johnson's doing too good of a job. But I tell you … [McDonald's CEO Steve] Easterbrook's doing a great job at McDonald's. What I think what's most important is this is a 14 year old who's buying a stock, has not been brainwashed into thinking that he can't pick anything … he's going to make good money and I think it's sensational. I like them both. I like McDonald's and I like Starbucks. "

PBF Energy: "I'm concerned about it."