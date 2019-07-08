Cramer's lightning round: We're going to bet on GE and CEO Larry Culp

Skip Navigation
Apartment rental demand soars as more millennials believe it's...

Apartment demand in the second quarter of this year spiked 11% from a year ago, pushing rents up an average 3% nationally to $1,390 per month, according to real estate...

$15 minimum wage would give 17 million a raise, put 1.3 million...

The House could vote later this month on its Raise the Wage Act, the Democratic legislation to increase the federal minimum wage to $15.

Jeffrey Epstein jailed at least one more week in child sex...

Wealthy financier Jeffrey Epstein was ordered held without bail pending a July 15 detention hearing as he pleaded not guilty to charges of sex trafficking dozens of underage...

Axed Deutsche Bank workers leave with belongings

Carrying boxes and envelopes containing personal effects and A4 forms, many Deutsche workers started their work week by emptying their desks.

Asia markets rose in early trade with Apple suppliers in focus

Asia Pacific shares rose in early trade on Tuesday, with Apple suppliers in focus as shares of the tech giant fell more than 2% overnight.

Tensions are rising between Japan and South Korea, and it looks...

Inspired by the U.S.-China trade war. Tokyo introduced new restrictions on Japanese exports to South Korea amid their own political disputes.

Dow falls more than 100 points as Apple leads tech slide

Stocks fell as losses in Apple shares pressured the tech sector. Investors also braced for key testimony from the top Fed official.

Apple's 2020 iPhones could spark sales growth: JPMorgan

J.P. Morgan analysts said on Monday that they expect Apple's 2020 iPhones to spur growth in unit sales, thanks to new modems and displays.

Forget the Fed — Cramer explains what to look for this earnings...

"Thanks to the endless and sometimes pointless guessing game on Wall Street, you get a sweet deal on all sorts of terrific stocks," the "Mad Money" host says.

US judge halts Trump administration rule requiring drug prices in...

U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta in Washington, D.C., sided with drugmakers Merck & Co, Eli Lilly and Co and Amgen by halting the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services...

Democratic congresswoman unlikely to return contribution from...

Epstein, who owns an entire private island in the Virgin Islands called Little Saint James, contributed $2,700 to Plaskett, during her 2018 run for re-election.

Eric Swalwell drops out of 2020 presidential race

Eric Swalwell plans to run for reelection for his House seat in California instead of pursuing the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination.

Mad Money

Cramer's lightning round: We're going to bet on GE and CEO Larry Culp

Tyler Clifford@_TylerTheTyler_
Key Points
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Adaptive Biotechnologies: Life science equipment is always going to give you to Danaher. That's where I'm going to send you, especially after Danaher doubled down with that GE acquisition. It was so brilliant. "

General Electric: "Don't sell here. I know Steve Tusa is a terrific analyst over at JP Morgan, but Larry Culp is a terrific CEO over at GE and we're going to bet with Culp. We think Culp's got a long-term plan."

Vector Group: "People know me, I will not recommend tobacco stocks. I'm just not going to do that."

AbbVie: "I prefer to see you in an Abbott, which is the split from Abbvie, which is a medical device company."

Starbucks: "I'm not going to let you sell. [CEO] Kevin Johnson's doing too good of a job. But I tell you … [McDonald's CEO Steve] Easterbrook's doing a great job at McDonald's. What I think what's most important is this is a 14 year old who's buying a stock, has not been brainwashed into thinking that he can't pick anything … he's going to make good money and I think it's sensational. I like them both. I like McDonald's and I like Starbucks. "

PBF Energy: "I'm concerned about it."

Mad Money with Jim Cramer

