Apartment demand in the second quarter of this year spiked 11% from a year ago, pushing rents up an average 3% nationally to $1,390 per month, according to real estate...Real Estateread more
The House could vote later this month on its Raise the Wage Act, the Democratic legislation to increase the federal minimum wage to $15.Politicsread more
Wealthy financier Jeffrey Epstein was ordered held without bail pending a July 15 detention hearing as he pleaded not guilty to charges of sex trafficking dozens of underage...Politicsread more
Carrying boxes and envelopes containing personal effects and A4 forms, many Deutsche workers started their work week by emptying their desks.Financeread more
Asia Pacific shares rose in early trade on Tuesday, with Apple suppliers in focus as shares of the tech giant fell more than 2% overnight.Asia Marketsread more
Inspired by the U.S.-China trade war. Tokyo introduced new restrictions on Japanese exports to South Korea amid their own political disputes.Asia Politicsread more
Stocks fell as losses in Apple shares pressured the tech sector. Investors also braced for key testimony from the top Fed official.US Marketsread more
J.P. Morgan analysts said on Monday that they expect Apple's 2020 iPhones to spur growth in unit sales, thanks to new modems and displays.Technologyread more
"Thanks to the endless and sometimes pointless guessing game on Wall Street, you get a sweet deal on all sorts of terrific stocks," the "Mad Money" host says.Mad Money with Jim Cramerread more
U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta in Washington, D.C., sided with drugmakers Merck & Co, Eli Lilly and Co and Amgen by halting the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services...Biotech and Pharmaceuticalsread more
Epstein, who owns an entire private island in the Virgin Islands called Little Saint James, contributed $2,700 to Plaskett, during her 2018 run for re-election.Politicsread more
Adaptive Biotechnologies: Life science equipment is always going to give you to Danaher. That's where I'm going to send you, especially after Danaher doubled down with that GE acquisition. It was so brilliant. "
General Electric: "Don't sell here. I know Steve Tusa is a terrific analyst over at JP Morgan, but Larry Culp is a terrific CEO over at GE and we're going to bet with Culp. We think Culp's got a long-term plan."
Vector Group: "People know me, I will not recommend tobacco stocks. I'm just not going to do that."
AbbVie: "I prefer to see you in an Abbott, which is the split from Abbvie, which is a medical device company."
Starbucks: "I'm not going to let you sell. [CEO] Kevin Johnson's doing too good of a job. But I tell you … [McDonald's CEO Steve] Easterbrook's doing a great job at McDonald's. What I think what's most important is this is a 14 year old who's buying a stock, has not been brainwashed into thinking that he can't pick anything … he's going to make good money and I think it's sensational. I like them both. I like McDonald's and I like Starbucks. "
PBF Energy: "I'm concerned about it."
