Eric Swalwell will be the first prominent Democrat to drop out of the 2020 presidential race, reports say

Rep. Eric Swalwell will drop out of the 2020 presidential race after struggling to break out in a jammed Democratic primary field, according to multiple reports.

The fourth-term congressman from California will instead run for reelection to the House, the Los Angeles Times first reported Monday. Swalwell is set to hold a news conference later Monday. He will become the first presidential candidate to make the first debate cut to leave the race.

The representative and his campaign did not immediately respond to requests to comment on reports that he would drop out of the race. There are still about two dozen candidates in the race for the Democratic nomination.

Swalwell, 38, ran on an anti-gun violence platform and cast himself as a younger alternative to candidates such as former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt. But he struggled to stand out in a field of about two dozen Democrats. The congressman often failed to register as the first choice for any respondents in early polls of the 2020 primary.

Swalwell could face a primary fight to keep his seat in California's 15th District. Aisha Wahab, a Democratic city council member in Hayward, outside of Oakland, has already entered the race.

It may not take long for another Democrat to get into the race after Swalwell's departure. Multiple outlets reported that billionaire investor Tom Steyer has privately told friends he plans to enter the 2020 race.

Steyer has piled millions of dollars into an effort to build support for President Donald Trump's impeachment.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.

