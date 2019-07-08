Deutsche Bank shares jump 4% as lender gets ready for major overhaul

Deutsche Bank shares jumped nearly 4% Monday after the German lender announced a mass restructuring program over the weekend, which will see 18,000 jobs cut by 2022 and the closure of its global equities sales and trading business in a bid to improve profitability.

The bank expects the sweeping reforms, which also involve the creation of a 74 billion euro ($83.05 billion) "bad bank", to cost 7.4 billion euros by 2022. With second quarter results due on July 25, Deutsche is expected to report a net loss of 2.8 billion euros.

Deutsche Bank chief financial officer James von Moltke told CNBC's Annette Weisbach on Sunday that this will be the last strategy overhaul, aiming to reduce global headcount to around 74,000 and cut adjusted costs by a quarter to 17 billion euros.

Several sources have told CNBC that layoffs at the bank's offices in New York begin on Monday.