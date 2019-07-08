Forget the Fed — Cramer explains what to look for this earnings season

Wall Street is busy betting whether Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell will cut interest rates later this month.

But CNBC's Jim Cramer is turning his attention to the looming earnings season as investors try to gauge the central bank's move.

"I'm not saying the Fed doesn't matter," the "Mad Money" host said Monday, after the major averages all retreated between 0.43% and 0.78%. "I will be watching him like a hawk, or maybe a dovish hawk, when he speaks to Congress this week. However, I think far too many people are misreading the Fed here and, more important, they are misreading the moment."

The business cycle is tricky, but investors already know that a slowdown is happening, Cramer said. After tanking the market with a misguided interest rate hike in December, Powell has become more flexible and data dependent, and that's important, the host added.

The action on Wall Street has cleared a way for investors to buy high quality stocks like PepsiCo for cheap, Cramer said. The beverage conglomerate on Tuesday will kick off the coming frenzy of quarterly earnings reports from publicly trade companies.

"Thanks to the endless and sometimes pointless guessing game on Wall Street, you get a sweet deal on all sorts of terrific stocks," he said. "Just remember: We don't need a rate cut for this market to work, we just need the Fed to exercise some common sense."

Using PepsiCo as an example, Cramer told viewers what to look for in picking stocks and how to capitalize on other's mistakes: