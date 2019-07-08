Gold prices could reach $2,000 by the end of the year, strategist says

An employee arranges one kilogram gold bars at the Perth Mint Refinery in Perth, Australia, on Aug. 9, 2018.

Gold prices can continue to climb even after they hit a multi-year high last week, a global investment strategist said Monday.

In fact, prices are set to "reach $2,000 by the end of the year," predicted David Roche, president and global strategist at London-based Independent Strategy.

Spot gold prices hit $1,422.85 on June 25, their highest in more than six years. Last week, gold futures also were at their highest since August 2013, reaching $1,417.70.

Gold prices have been on an upward trend amid recent expectations of a Federal Reserve interest rate cut and heightened geopolitical concerns — conditions that might weigh on the stock market, according to Roche.