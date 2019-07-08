Gold prices could reach $2,000 by the end of the year, strategist says

A new analysis of employment information of Huawei personnel appears to show deep links between the tech giant and China's military and intelligence bodies. Huawei called the...Technologyread more
Here's the email that Deutsche Bank's CEO Christian Sewing sent to staff on Sunday after the bank announced massive job cuts.Economyread more
Deutsche will cut 18,000 jobs for a global headcount of around 74,000 employees by 2022.Banksread more
North Korea released and deported an Australian student after a week of detention for alleged espionage and spying.Asia Politicsread more
The bank aims to reduce costs by 6 billion euros. CEO Christian Sewing had broadcast "tough cutbacks" during a shareholders' meeting in May.Banksread more
Fed Chair Jerome Powell's two days of congressional testimony is the big event being watched by markets in the week ahead.Market Insiderread more
The Microsoft co-founder was interviewed during a CNN segment on leadershipTechnologyread more
Stocks in Asia were lower on Monday after a strong jobs report last Friday stateside moderated expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve could soon be making a move on...Asia Marketsread more
France's central bank governor hasn't ruled out more stimulus for the euro zone coming as early as this summer.Europe Newsread more
France's central bank governor told CNBC Saturday that monetary policy cannot compensate for trade tensions, and political leaders need to act in order to fend off today's...Central Banksread more
Protesters in Hong Kong marched with a message for mainland Chinese visitors in the city about their opposition to a controversial extradition bill that has led to widespread...China Politicsread more
Gold prices can continue to climb even after they hit a multi-year high last week, a global investment strategist said Monday.
In fact, prices are set to "reach $2,000 by the end of the year," predicted David Roche, president and global strategist at London-based Independent Strategy.
Spot gold prices hit $1,422.85 on June 25, their highest in more than six years. Last week, gold futures also were at their highest since August 2013, reaching $1,417.70.
Gold prices have been on an upward trend amid recent expectations of a Federal Reserve interest rate cut and heightened geopolitical concerns — conditions that might weigh on the stock market, according to Roche.
"I actually believe financial markets are now poised to crumble like a sand pile," he told CNBC's "Squawk Box. "
However, gold prices went down slightly on Monday, potentially responding to the United States' announcement on Friday that it had recorded stronger-than-expected nonfarm payrolls. That report tempered investors' expectations of a Fed rate cut.
Despite that, Roche projected gold prices would continue going up, partly because international trade tensions will add to the negative sentiment of stock market investors.
"I think the trade conflict with the United States is a much far, wider-reaching, global conflict, which will undermine growth expectations in equity markets," he said.
Given that outlook, Roche recommended investors hold gold in their portfolios, alongside some European fixed income and U.S. Treasurys.