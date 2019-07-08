Starbucks is planning to launch a Tie-Dye Frappuccino this week

Starbucks is launching its latest successor to the Unicorn Frappuccino on Wednesday: the Tie-Dye Frappuccino.

The limited-time drink will only be in stores for five days — or as long as supplies last.

Business Insider first reported Starbucks' plans to sell the Tie-Dye Frappuccino and its launch date.

The Instagram friendly Tie-Dye Frappuccino has already surfaced on the social media website as baristas post photos of their practice versions. One Starbucks employee who has been trained to make it told CNBC that it tastes similar to the banana flavor of Laffy Taffy candy.