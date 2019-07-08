Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

$15 minimum wage would give 17 million a raise, put 1.3 million...

The House could vote later this month on its Raise the Wage Act, the Democratic legislation to increase the federal minimum wage to $15.

Politicsread more

Dow falls more than 100 points as Apple leads tech slide

Stocks fell as losses in Apple shares pressured the tech sector. Investors also braced for key testimony from the top Fed official.

US Marketsread more

Jeffrey Epstein jailed at least one more week in child sex...

Wealthy financier Jeffrey Epstein was ordered held without bail pending a July 15 detention hearing as he pleaded not guilty to charges of sex trafficking dozens of underage...

Politicsread more

Instagram boss says he'll prevent bullying even if it means less...

Adam Mosseri, the head of Instagram, said the company is willing to "make decisions that mean people use Instagram less if it keeps people more safe."

Technologyread more

Apartment rental demand soars as more millennials believe it's...

Apartment demand in the second quarter of this year spiked 11% from a year ago, pushing rents up an average 3% nationally to $1,390 per month, according to real estate...

Real Estateread more

Democrat Eric Swalwell will drop out of 2020 presidential race,...

Eric Swalwell plans to run for reelection for his House seat in California instead of pursuing the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination.

2020 Electionsread more

Starbucks is planning to launch a Tie-Dye Frappuccino this week

Starbucks is trying to replicate the success of its Unicorn Frappuccino with a new take on the blended drink: the Tie-Dye Frappuccino.

Restaurantsread more

Kevin Spacey groping accuser invokes Fifth Amendment; judge bars...

Spacey's defense attorney Alan Jackson also said that the accuser's mother, Heather Unruh, may have been watching live coverage of her son's testimony on TV.

Entertainmentread more

Elizabeth Warren raises $19 million in 2nd quarter, ahead of...

The haul puts the Massachusetts liberal toward the front of the crowded pack of Democrats vying for their party's nomination.

2020 Electionsread more

Women's World Cup draws better US ratings than last year's men's...

This year's FIFA Women's World Cup final, which the United States won, pulled in significantly better ratings in the U.S. than the 2018 men's final.

Sportsread more

Amazon workers are reportedly planning a Prime Day protest

Amazon employees in Minnesota are reportedly planning a strike on Prime Day this year, as the company is promoting its faster delivery options but not giving its workers...

Retailread more

Jeffrey Epstein had 'vast trove of lewd' photos of girls:...

Federal prosecutors on Monday called wealthy financier Jeffrey Epstein a "serial sexual predator" as they asked a judge to hold the former pal of President Donald Trump and...

Politicsread more
Restaurants

Starbucks is planning to launch a Tie-Dye Frappuccino this week

Amelia Lucas
Key Points
  • Starbucks is launching a Tie-Dye Frappuccino Wednesday.
  • The blended drink is the coffee chain's latest attempt to replicate the success of the Unicorn Frappuccino.
  • One Starbucks employee described the taste as similar to banana-flavored Laffy Taffy.
Starbucks Unicorn Frappuccino
Source: Starbucks

Starbucks is launching its latest successor to the Unicorn Frappuccino on Wednesday: the Tie-Dye Frappuccino.

The limited-time drink will only be in stores for five days — or as long as supplies last.

Business Insider first reported Starbucks' plans to sell the Tie-Dye Frappuccino and its launch date.

The Instagram friendly Tie-Dye Frappuccino has already surfaced on the social media website as baristas post photos of their practice versions. One Starbucks employee who has been trained to make it told CNBC that it tastes similar to the banana flavor of Laffy Taffy candy.

In April 2017, the coffee chain introduced its colorful Unicorn Frappuccino, which sold out quickly with the help of social media buzz. Employees complained about the long lines of customers and the preparation time for the drink. The Tie-Dye version took most baristas about two minutes to make, the Starbucks worker said.

After failing to replicate the success of the Unicorn Frappuccino with other versions of the blended drink, Starbucks has turned its focus on its other cold drinks that bring customers back more frequently, like iced coffee and Nitro cold brew.

Starbucks did not immediately return a request for comment.