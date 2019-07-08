US futures lower as Fed rate cut hopes are dashed by strong jobs data

Here's the email that Deutsche Bank's CEO Christian Sewing sent to staff on Sunday after the bank announced massive job cuts.Economyread more
A new analysis of employment information of Huawei personnel appears to show deep links between the tech giant and China's military and intelligence bodies. Huawei called the...Technologyread more
The bank aims to reduce costs by 6 billion euros. CEO Christian Sewing had broadcast "tough cutbacks" during a shareholders' meeting in May.Banksread more
Deutsche will cut 18,000 jobs for a global headcount of around 74,000 employees by 2022.Banksread more
North Korea released and deported an Australian student after a week of detention for alleged espionage and spying.Asia Politicsread more
Fed Chair Jerome Powell's two days of congressional testimony is the big event being watched by markets in the week ahead.Market Insiderread more
The Microsoft co-founder was interviewed during a CNN segment on leadershipTechnologyread more
Stocks in Asia were lower in Monday afternoon trade after a strong jobs report last Friday stateside moderated expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve could soon be making...Asia Marketsread more
France's central bank governor hasn't ruled out more stimulus for the euro zone coming as early as this summer.Europe Newsread more
France's central bank governor told CNBC Saturday that monetary policy cannot compensate for trade tensions, and political leaders need to act in order to fend off today's...Central Banksread more
Protesters in Hong Kong marched with a message for mainland Chinese visitors in the city about their opposition to a controversial extradition bill that has led to widespread...China Politicsread more
U.S. stock futures are trading lower Monday morning as strong jobs data dampened expectations that the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates anytime soon.
As of 06:35 a.m. ET, Dow futures fell 80 points, indicating a drop of 115 points at the open. S&P 500 and Nasdaq futures were also in negative territory.
Market participants were reacting to a solid jobs report from Friday. The U.S. economy added 224,000 jobs in June, official payrolls data showed, way above an expected increase of 165,000.
Traders had been betting heavily on the prospect of a Fed rate cut at the central bank's next policy meeting, amid fears of a slowdown in global economic growth. At its last meeting, the Fed said it would "act as appropriate" to maintain the current U.S. economic expansion, which is the longest in history.
In terms of data, consumer credit figures are due at 3 p.m. ET.