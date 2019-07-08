US futures lower as Fed rate cut hopes are dashed by strong jobs data

Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

Read Deutsche Bank CEO's email to staff about job cuts

Here's the email that Deutsche Bank's CEO Christian Sewing sent to staff on Sunday after the bank announced massive job cuts.

Economyread more

Huawei staff share deep links with Chinese military, new study...

A new analysis of employment information of Huawei personnel appears to show deep links between the tech giant and China's military and intelligence bodies. Huawei called the...

Technologyread more

Deutsche Bank will exit global equities business and slash 18,000...

The bank aims to reduce costs by 6 billion euros. CEO Christian Sewing had broadcast "tough cutbacks" during a shareholders' meeting in May.

Banksread more

Deutsche Bank 'very confident' new job cuts will be its final...

Deutsche will cut 18,000 jobs for a global headcount of around 74,000 employees by 2022.

Banksread more

North Korea released a detained Australian student. Here's what...

North Korea released and deported an Australian student after a week of detention for alleged espionage and spying.

Asia Politicsread more

Powell's testimony could make or break the stock rally

Fed Chair Jerome Powell's two days of congressional testimony is the big event being watched by markets in the week ahead.

Market Insiderread more

Bill Gates says Steve Jobs cast 'spells' on workers to keep Apple...

The Microsoft co-founder was interviewed during a CNN segment on leadership

Technologyread more

Asia shares slip amid dampened expectations for Fed to cut rates

Stocks in Asia were lower in Monday afternoon trade after a strong jobs report last Friday stateside moderated expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve could soon be making...

Asia Marketsread more

ECB member says stimulus package could come this month if needed

France's central bank governor hasn't ruled out more stimulus for the euro zone coming as early as this summer.

Europe Newsread more

Central banks cannot perform miracles and lawmakers need to...

France's central bank governor told CNBC Saturday that monetary policy cannot compensate for trade tensions, and political leaders need to act in order to fend off today's...

Central Banksread more

Hong Kong protesters march in bid to spread message to mainland...

Protesters in Hong Kong marched with a message for mainland Chinese visitors in the city about their opposition to a controversial extradition bill that has led to widespread...

China Politicsread more

Here's where the jobs are — in one chart

CNBC studied the net changes by industry for June jobs based on data from the Labor Department.

Economyread more
US Markets

US futures lower as Fed rate cut hopes are dashed by strong jobs data

Ryan Browne@Ryan_Browne_
Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange as Fed Chairman Jerome Powell holds a news conference on December 19, 2018.
Spencer Platt | Getty Images

U.S. stock futures are trading lower Monday morning as strong jobs data dampened expectations that the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates anytime soon.

As of 06:35 a.m. ET, Dow futures fell 80 points, indicating a drop of 115 points at the open. S&P 500 and Nasdaq futures were also in negative territory.

Market participants were reacting to a solid jobs report from Friday. The U.S. economy added 224,000 jobs in June, official payrolls data showed, way above an expected increase of 165,000.

Traders had been betting heavily on the prospect of a Fed rate cut at the central bank's next policy meeting, amid fears of a slowdown in global economic growth. At its last meeting, the Fed said it would "act as appropriate" to maintain the current U.S. economic expansion, which is the longest in history.

In terms of data, consumer credit figures are due at 3 p.m. ET.