The worst-performing Dow stock this year is showing signs of life, says technician

The worst-performing Dow stock this year might be on the road to recovery. Walgreens shares have fallen nearly 20% this year, and are sitting close to 40% off their 52-week high hit last December. But as the stock finds itself in its fourth straight year of declines, Carter Worth, technician at Cornerstone Macro, said a rebound might be afoot. "Not only is it a 50% sell-off [since the 2015 high], it's right down to support," Worth said Friday on CNBC's "Options Action. "

"It hit that line quite nicely, finding a level where principal support comes into play, and the whole thesis here is: Having sold off 50% down to a level where rebound potential is high, you play for a rebound." So why is this level such an important indicator for a potential bounce? Worth points to the basing action in the stock over the last three months. Since plunging in early April after reporting fiscal second-quarter earnings, the shares have traded in a relatively tight range of just about $49-$55, and have been trending upward since the end of May.