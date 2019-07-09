AT&T's new streaming service will have exclusive rights to Friends

AT&T's WarnerMedia announced on Tuesday that its new streaming service will be called HBO Max. As the name implies, it includes a lot more than just content from HBO.

HBO Max will include content from Warner Bros., New Line, DC Entertainment, CNN, TNT, TBS, truTV, The CW, Turner Classic Movies, Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, Crunchyroll, Rooster Teeth, Looney Tunes and other content providers. It also includes exclusive rights to stream all 236 episodes of the TV show Friends.

Netflix recently spent $80 million to keep Friends through 2019. Netflix will also lose The Office in 2021, when NBC will offer it as part of its $10 per month streaming TV service.

Other popular TV shows coming to HBO Max include The Fresh Prince of Bel Air, Pretty Little Liars and Batwoman. HBO Max will include original content created specifically for the new streaming service, in addition to shows that will launch on HBO.

HBO Max will launch in the spring of 2020 and will include 10,000 hours of content. Pricing has not yet been announced.

The service is just one of many new streaming products set to launch in the coming years. Disney's $6.99/month Disney+ will launch this November and will include 18 of Pixar's 21 movies, Marvel films, 30 seasons of the Simpsons, Disney animated movies and the Star Wars franchise of films.

This story is developing please check back for updates.