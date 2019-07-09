Here are the biggest analyst calls of the day: Chewy, 3M, Square & more

J.P. Morgan downgraded Marriott on valuation amongst other things.

"We move MAR to Neutral, from Overweight, as recent share outperformance, peak valuation, an extended cycle and decelerating industry trends all point to diminished upside from here. We want to be clear that this isn't a reflection on the quality of the business model (capital light, fee-based, with steady, solid returns driving high ROICs), or that of management, which is tops in the sector, in our view. MAR's unit growth story remains intact for now but without a path for estimate revisions higher (RevPAR) and peak multiples, we believe risk-reward is more balanced here. "