China is urging the US to cancel a $2.2 billion arms sale to Taiwan

Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

Richard Branson's space unit Virgin Galactic plans to go public

British billionaire Richard Branson's space-tourism unit Virgin Galactic plans to go public, the company announced Tuesday.

Technologyread more

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam: Extradition bill 'is dead'

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said Tuesday that the controversial extradition bill that has led to mass protests in the city "is dead."

China Politicsread more

Democrats have moved 'too far to the left,' says BET network...

America's political establishment is riven with partisanship that has become "very wicked and very mean," said entrepreneur and media mogul Robert Johnson, who added that the...

Politicsread more

PepsiCo earnings top estimates on strong snack and beverage...

Strong sales growth of its snacks and beverages helped PepsiCo beat earnings estimates, despite a drag from foreign exchange.

Food & Beverageread more

US judge halts Trump administration rule requiring drug prices in...

U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta in Washington, D.C., sided with drugmakers Merck & Co, Eli Lilly and Co and Amgen by halting the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services...

Biotech and Pharmaceuticalsread more

If the S&P 500 hits this level, it could signal a market top

Stocks' record run has hit a wall over the Independence Day holiday stretch. This is how much higher the S&P 500 can go, says Mark Newton of Newton Advisors.

Trading Nationread more

Airlines set to report earnings as Boeing 737 Max troubles linger

U.S. carriers start reporting earnings this week with no end in sight to the grounding of the Boeing 737 Max after two fatal crashes, hamstringing carriers eager to capture...

Airlinesread more

Cramer: Powell needs to defend the Fed's independence on Capitol...

"He's got to defend the institution," Jim Cramer says of Jerome Powell

The Fedread more

Apartment rental demand soars as more millennials believe it's...

Apartment demand in the second quarter of this year spiked 11% from a year ago, pushing rents up an average 3% nationally to $1,390 per month, according to real estate...

Real Estateread more

$15 minimum wage would give 17 million a raise, put 1.3 million...

The House could vote later this month on its Raise the Wage Act, the Democratic legislation to increase the federal minimum wage to $15.

Politicsread more

Multibillion-dollar Singapore investing giant says its returns...

Singaporean state investment firm Temasek Holdings on Tuesday reported a plunge in its returns over a one-year period amid a challenging economic environment compounded by...

Financeread more

Trump can't keep tariffs on China and win a second term, says...

U.S. President Donald Trump can either be a "tariff president" or a "two-term president," a public policy expert said Tuesday.

Politicsread more
Asia Politics

China is urging the US to cancel a $2.2 billion arms sale to Taiwan

David Reid@cnbcdavy
Key Points
  • The Pentagon has told Congress it wants to make a $2.2 billion arms sale to Taiwan.
  • Mainland China refuses diplomatic relations with any country that recognizes Taiwan as a sovereign state.
  • Beijing has said the arms deal would represent a “gross interference” in China’s domestic security.
US-made M60 A3 tanks are fired during a life-fire drill on May 25, 2017.
Sam Yeh | AFP | Getty Images

China has asked the U.S. to cancel any planned arms sale to Taiwan, accusing Washington of interfering in domestic Chinese affairs.

On Monday, the Pentagon announced to Congress it is likely to make a major sale of arms to the East Asian state when it outlined a $2.2 billion deal to provide tanks, anti-aircraft missiles and related equipment.

Taiwan is officially known as the Republic of China (ROC), whereas mainland China to its west is known as the People's Republic of China (PRC). Beijing policy dictates that China will refuse diplomatic relations with any country that recognizes the island as a sovereign state.

Added to that historical tension, the military sale comes at a time when relations between Washington and Beijing are at a particularly low ebb due to the ongoing trade war.

China's foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang told reporters Tuesday that the sale of weapons "seriously violates the one-China principle," and "grossly interferes in China's internal affairs and undermines China's sovereignty and security interests."

Geng added that China had already lodged formal complaints opposing any sale through "diplomatic channels, "and urged Washington that to avoid to disrupting stability in the Taiwan Strait, it must "immediately cancel the planned arms sale and stop military relations with Taipei."

The possible deal would include 108 General Dynamics M1A2T Abrams tanks and 250 Stinger missiles. The sale could also include mounted machine guns and ammunitions.

In 1982, the United States issued the "Six Assurances" — six foreign policy principles designed to reassure Taiwan that it would continue to support the island even in the absence of formal diplomatic relations.

In a statement on its English-language website, the Taiwan Presidential Office expressed "sincere thanks" to the United States for helping the island strengthen its defense.