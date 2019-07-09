Cisco plans to acquire Acacia Communications in a $2.6 billion deal

These are the stocks posting the largest moves in the premarket.Market Insiderread more
British billionaire Richard Branson's space-tourism unit Virgin Galactic plans to go public, the company announced Tuesday.Technologyread more
Social Capital CEO Chamath Palihapitiya says he hopes his new space tourism investment is similar to the early days of Tesla.Aerospace & Defenseread more
Cisco plans to acquire Acacia Communications for $70 per share in a $2.6 billion deal on a fully diluted basis, the companies announced.Technologyread more
Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said Tuesday that the controversial extradition bill that has led to mass protests in the city "is dead."China Politicsread more
Stocks' record run has hit a wall over the Independence Day holiday stretch. This is how much higher the S&P 500 can go, says Mark Newton of Newton Advisors.Trading Nationread more
Virgin Galactic expects to be profitable two years after it begins publicly-trading.Investing in Spaceread more
Piper Jaffray and Sandler O'Neill will merge in a deal worth $485 million.Marketsread more
America's political establishment is riven with partisanship that has become "very wicked and very mean," said entrepreneur and media mogul Robert Johnson, who added that the...Politicsread more
PepsiCo shares rose slightly Tuesday after the company's second-quarter earnings topped estimates, as healthier snacks and sparkling water helped fuel sales growth and offset...Food & Beverageread more
U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta in Washington, D.C., sided with drugmakers Merck & Co, Eli Lilly and Co and Amgen by halting the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services...Biotech and Pharmaceuticalsread more
Cisco plans to acquire Acacia Communications for $70 per share in cash in a $2.6 billion deal on a fully diluted basis, the companies announced Tuesday.
Acacia was up more than 38% during premarket trading Tuesday, adding more than $700 million to its market cap, which is now $2 billion. Cisco was down 1% in the premarket.
The acquisition will enhance Cisco's optical systems portfolio, according to a press release. Acacia is a networking company that is already a supplier for Cisco.
The deal is expected to close in the second half of Cisco's fiscal year 2020, according to the announcement. Acacia employees will become part of Cisco's Optical Systems and Optics business upon the close, the companies said.
Last year, Cisco announced plans in August to acquire cloud-based cybersecurity firm Duo Security for $2.35 billion in cash and stock. In December, Cisco said it planned to acquire semiconductor company Luxtera for $660 million in cash and assumed equity.
Watch: Discussing the potential impact of next generation wireless standards