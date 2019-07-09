Cramer's lightning round: 'Bank of America is incredibly cheap'

Fed Chair Jerome Powell testifies before Congress this week, and he is expected to indicate the Fed could soon cut interest rates to boost the economy.Market Insiderread more
AT&T's WarnerMedia is launching its new streaming service in 2020 and it includes the exclusive streaming rights to "Friends." The move is a blow to Netflix, which is seeing...Technologyread more
Top U.S. trade officials spoke with their Chinese counterparts Tuesday as Washington and Beijing work to iron out a trade deal.Politicsread more
Inventory began to grow in the second half of last year, but supply will soon drop yet again, and could hit a new low.Real Estateread more
These days it's not strange to see the market going from a long period of serenity to complete chaos in the blink of an eye, and one explanation is a phenomenon dubbed a...Marketsread more
See which stocks are posting big moves after the bell on July 9.Market Insiderread more
Investors will also be watching out for the release of Chinese inflation data, set to be out at 9:30 a.m. HK/SIN on Wednesday.Asia Marketsread more
Joe Biden and his wife Jill took in more than $15 million in the two years after the former vice president left the Obama administration, according to tax returns released by...Politicsread more
Facebook's David Marcus said the company needs governments, central banks and regulators involved to properly launch its Libra cryptocurrency.Technologyread more
The weak forecast from BASF "suggests that the global economy might be in rougher shape than that employment number might indicate," Jim Cramer says.Mad Money with Jim Cramerread more
The DOJ previously said that a new team of attorneys would take over the case, but did not specify a reason for the change.Politicsread more
Aurora Cannabis: "I have to tell you that I'm struggling here with my Canopy. I'm not going to go down the food chain. We're going to have to say no way, not at this time. "
Nio Inc.: "The thing is so beaten up, anything can bounce. But I have to tell you, I mean, Chinese auto in a market where BASF tells me that Chinese autos is doing badly … you've got to run."
Ford Motor: "I don't want you to put more in that. I do like by the way—they're doing everything. They're doing everything they can. They're getting out of all the stuff we don't want. They're cutting cost, it's just a real hard market."
Brookfield Renewable Partners: "I'm going to say it's O.K."
Bank of America: "Bank of America is incredibly cheap. The bank stocks finally look like they've caught a bid. … own Bank of America."
