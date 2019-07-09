Skip Navigation
Mad Money

Cramer's lightning round: 'Bank of America is incredibly cheap'

Tyler Clifford@_TylerTheTyler_
Key Points
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Aurora Cannabis: "I have to tell you that I'm struggling here with my Canopy. I'm not going to go down the food chain. We're going to have to say no way, not at this time. "

Nio Inc.: "The thing is so beaten up, anything can bounce. But I have to tell you, I mean, Chinese auto in a market where BASF tells me that Chinese autos is doing badly … you've got to run."

Ford Motor: "I don't want you to put more in that. I do like by the way—they're doing everything. They're doing everything they can. They're getting out of all the stuff we don't want. They're cutting cost, it's just a real hard market."

Brookfield Renewable Partners: "I'm going to say it's O.K."

Bank of America: "Bank of America is incredibly cheap. The bank stocks finally look like they've caught a bid. … own Bank of America."

WATCH: Cramer's lightning round
VIDEO3:2003:20
Cramer's lightning round: 'Bank of America is incredibly cheap'
Mad Money with Jim Cramer

