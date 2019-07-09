Facebook's head of Libra crypto project tells Senate it needs help from governments and regulators

AT&T's WarnerMedia is launching its new streaming service in 2020 and it includes the exclusive streaming rights to "Friends." The move is a blow to Netflix, which is seeing...Technologyread more
Top U.S. trade officials spoke with their Chinese counterparts Tuesday as Washington and Beijing work to iron out a trade deal.Politicsread more
Inventory began to grow in the second half of last year, but supply will soon drop yet again, and could hit a new low.Real Estateread more
Fed Chair Jerome Powell testifies before Congress this week, and he is expected to indicate the Fed could soon cut interest rates to boost the economy.Market Insiderread more
These days it's not strange to see the market going from a long period of serenity to complete chaos in the blink of an eye, and one explanation is a phenomenon dubbed a...Marketsread more
Joe Biden and his wife Jill took in more than $15 million in the two years after the former vice president left the Obama administration, according to tax returns released by...Politicsread more
Facebook's David Marcus said the company needs governments, central banks and regulators involved to properly launch its Libra cryptocurrency.Technologyread more
A federal judge on Tuesday rejected a request from the Justice Department to replace some of the lawyers assigned to a lawsuit blocking the government from including a...Politicsread more
On Monday, Tesla CEO Elon Musk said, in a tweet, his electric car company is only planning "a series of minor ongoing changes" for older Model S or Model X vehicles, not a...Technologyread more
The move comes a day after her team told CNBC that she was unlikely to return the campaign donations after Epstein's arrest.Politicsread more
Representatives from four major tech companies will appear before the House Antitrust Subcommittee on July 16.Technologyread more
Facebook's David Marcus on Tuesday responded to questions from the U.S. Senate Banking Committee, saying the company needs governments, central banks and regulators involved to properly launch its Libra cryptocurrency.
"We understand that big ideas take time, that policymakers and others are raising important questions, and that we can't do this alone," Marcus said in a letter to Senate Banking Committee Chairman Mike Crapo (R-ID) and Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-OH), the committee's ranking member. "We want, and need, governments, central banks, regulators, non-profits, and other stakeholders at the table and value all of the feedback we have received."
Marcus is the head of Facebook's Calibra digital wallet that will be used to store Libra. He is set to testify before the committee on July 16. The House Financial Services Committee will hold its own hearing focused on Libra on July 17.
"I want to give you my personal assurance that we are committed to taking the time to do this right," Marcus wrote in his letter.
U.S. lawmakers have spoken out about their concerns with Libra since Facebook's announcement of the cryptocurrency in June. On July 2, House Financial Services Committee Chairwoman Maxine Waters (D-Calif.) called on Facebook to halt the implementation of Libra and Calibra.
"Because Facebook is already in the hands of over a quarter of the world's population, it is imperative that Facebook and its partners immediately cease implementation plans until regulators and Congress have an opportunity to examine these issues and take action," the House committee said in a statement.
WATCH: Here's how to see which apps have access to your Facebook data — and cut them off