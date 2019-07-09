Facebook's head of Libra crypto project tells Senate it needs help from governments and regulators

Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

Netflix has lost two popular shows as old media companies flex...

AT&T's WarnerMedia is launching its new streaming service in 2020 and it includes the exclusive streaming rights to "Friends." The move is a blow to Netflix, which is seeing...

Technologyread more

Lighthizer, Mnuchin spoke with Chinese Vice Premier Liu He on...

Top U.S. trade officials spoke with their Chinese counterparts Tuesday as Washington and Beijing work to iron out a trade deal.

Politicsread more

The housing market is about to shift in a bad way for buyers

Inventory began to grow in the second half of last year, but supply will soon drop yet again, and could hit a new low.

Real Estateread more

Fed chief faces tough task in Congressional testimony

Fed Chair Jerome Powell testifies before Congress this week, and he is expected to indicate the Fed could soon cut interest rates to boost the economy.

Market Insiderread more

There's a strange phenomenon reportedly influencing the direction...

These days it's not strange to see the market going from a long period of serenity to complete chaos in the blink of an eye, and one explanation is a phenomenon dubbed a...

Marketsread more

Biden made more than $15 million in two years after leaving the...

Joe Biden and his wife Jill took in more than $15 million in the two years after the former vice president left the Obama administration, according to tax returns released by...

Politicsread more

Facebook's head of Libra cryptocurrency project responds to...

Facebook's David Marcus said the company needs governments, central banks and regulators involved to properly launch its Libra cryptocurrency.

Technologyread more

Judge rejects Trump administration's request to swap lawyers in...

A federal judge on Tuesday rejected a request from the Justice Department to replace some of the lawyers assigned to a lawsuit blocking the government from including a...

Politicsread more

Tesla CEO Elon Musk pours cold water on fans waiting for older...

On Monday, Tesla CEO Elon Musk said, in a tweet, his electric car company is only planning "a series of minor ongoing changes" for older Model S or Model X vehicles, not a...

Technologyread more

Democratic congresswoman will donate Jeffrey Epstein contribution...

The move comes a day after her team told CNBC that she was unlikely to return the campaign donations after Epstein's arrest.

Politicsread more

Google, Amazon, Facebook and Apple will show up at antitrust...

Representatives from four major tech companies will appear before the House Antitrust Subcommittee on July 16.

Technologyread more

Apple is showing more attention to the Mac as the overall PC...

Apple has spent a lot of time and effort in recent years revamping a product line that accounts for just 9% of its sales.

Technologyread more
Tech

Facebook's head of Libra crypto project tells Senate it needs help from governments and regulators

Salvador Rodriguez@sal19
Key Points
  • Facebook's David Marcus told the Senate Banking Committee that the company needs governments, central banks and regulators involved to properly launch its Libra cryptocurrency.
  • Marcus is the head of the company's Calibra digital wallet that will be used to store Libra.
  • Marcus is set to testify before the Senate Banking Committee on July 16.
David Marcus, vice president of Messaging Products at Facebook, speaks on stage during the annual Facebook F8 developers conference in San Jose, California, April 18, 2017.
Stephen Lam | Reuters

Facebook's David Marcus on Tuesday responded to questions from the U.S. Senate Banking Committee, saying the company needs governments, central banks and regulators involved to properly launch its Libra cryptocurrency.

"We understand that big ideas take time, that policymakers and others are raising important questions, and that we can't do this alone," Marcus said in a letter to Senate Banking Committee Chairman Mike Crapo (R-ID) and Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-OH), the committee's ranking member. "We want, and need, governments, central banks, regulators, non-profits, and other stakeholders at the table and value all of the feedback we have received."

Marcus is the head of Facebook's Calibra digital wallet that will be used to store Libra. He is set to testify before the committee on July 16. The House Financial Services Committee will hold its own hearing focused on Libra on July 17.

"I want to give you my personal assurance that we are committed to taking the time to do this right," Marcus wrote in his letter.

U.S. lawmakers have spoken out about their concerns with Libra since Facebook's announcement of the cryptocurrency in June. On July 2, House Financial Services Committee Chairwoman Maxine Waters (D-Calif.) called on Facebook to halt the implementation of Libra and Calibra.

"Because Facebook is already in the hands of over a quarter of the world's population, it is imperative that Facebook and its partners immediately cease implementation plans until regulators and Congress have an opportunity to examine these issues and take action," the House committee said in a statement.

WATCH: Here's how to see which apps have access to your Facebook data — and cut them off

VIDEO1:1001:10
Here's how to see which apps have access to your Facebook data — and cut them off
Digital Original

Follow @CNBCtech on Twitter for the latest tech industry news.

Next Article
Key Points
  • Facebook is planning to launch Libra, its own cryptocurrency, in 2020, but it's already possible to send money over the social network. 
  • Though it is not often used, Facebook Messenger has had a send and receive money feature since 2015.
  • The Messenger feature allows users to send money from their debit cards or PayPal accounts. 