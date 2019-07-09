Fed Chair Powell's job is safe 'at the present time,' Larry Kudlow says

New data from Mexico shows the auto industry continues to expand operations there, even if it draws the ire of the Trump administration.Autosread more
British billionaire Richard Branson's space-tourism unit Virgin Galactic plans to go public, the company announced Tuesday.Technologyread more
Stocks fell on Tuesday as investors awaited more clues on the Federal Reserve's next monetary policy move.US Marketsread more
Social Capital CEO Chamath Palihapitiya says he hopes his new space tourism investment is similar to the early days of Tesla.Investing in Spaceread more
Institutional Investor hall of famer Richard Bernstein sees slowing earnings hurting cyclical stocks.Trading Nationread more
The Trump administration is making "no effort" to remove the Fed's Jerome Powell, top White House economic advisor Larry Kudlow said on Tuesday.Politicsread more
Constellation Brands CEO Bill Newlands tells Jim Cramer "our board was uniform" about removing Bruce Linton as CEO of Canopy Growth.Mad Money with Jim Cramerread more
Billionaire activist Tom Steyer said Tuesday that he will run for president in 2020, entering the crowded Democratic field late in the race with a pledge to focus on climate...2020 Electionsread more
Cisco plans to acquire Acacia Communications for $70 per share in a $2.6 billion deal on a fully diluted basis, the companies announced.Technologyread more
President Donald Trump said Tuesday the U.S. needs to stand up to India on the trade front, noting it is unacceptable how India has used tariffs on U.S. goods.Marketsread more
Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said Tuesday that the controversial extradition bill that has led to mass protests in the city "is dead."China Politicsread more
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's job is safe — at least for the moment.
The Trump administration is making "no effort" to remove the central bank chief, top White House economic advisor Larry Kudlow said on Tuesday.
"I will say that unequivocally, at the present time, yes, he is safe," the National Economic Council director said at CNBC's Capital Exchange event.
President Donald Trump has repeatedly lashed out at Powell for the Fed's interest rate hikes during the president's tenure. He has urged the central bank to slash rates, which market watchers think it could do later this month.
As the president fumed about Powell, reports last month said the White House considered demoting or firing the Fed chairman. Trump later said he "didn't ever threaten to demote him" but said he would "be able to do that if [he] wanted."
After a Fed meeting last month in which the Fed held rates steady, Powell said he had no plans to leave the post.
"I think the law is clear that I have a four-year term, and I fully intend to serve it," he said.
A strong June jobs report raised questions about whether the Fed needs to cut rates at its meeting later this month. On Tuesday, Kudlow argued the central bank should look at low inflation rather than the strength of the economy when deciding whether to cut rates.
"I'm not so sure that the view I've expressed on price signals or the views the president has expressed is necessarily so far from where the Fed is," he said.
He also called the Fed's last rate increase in December "unnecessary."
The central bank increased its benchmark federal funds rate seven times in 2017 and 2018 as it moved away from the near-zero levels deployed in the wake of the financial crisis. The Fed currently has a target rate in the range of 2.25% to 2.5%.