CEO Ginni Rometty: Red Hat's open-source software 'is a play that helps all of IBM'

Fed Chair Jerome Powell testifies before Congress this week, and he is expected to indicate the Fed could soon cut interest rates to boost the economy.Market Insiderread more
AT&T's WarnerMedia is launching its new streaming service in 2020 and it includes the exclusive streaming rights to "Friends." The move is a blow to Netflix, which is seeing...Technologyread more
Top U.S. trade officials spoke with their Chinese counterparts Tuesday as Washington and Beijing work to iron out a trade deal.Politicsread more
Inventory began to grow in the second half of last year, but supply will soon drop yet again, and could hit a new low.Real Estateread more
These days it's not strange to see the market going from a long period of serenity to complete chaos in the blink of an eye, and one explanation is a phenomenon dubbed a...Marketsread more
See which stocks are posting big moves after the bell on July 9.Market Insiderread more
Joe Biden and his wife Jill took in more than $15 million in the two years after the former vice president left the Obama administration, according to tax returns released by...Politicsread more
Facebook's David Marcus said the company needs governments, central banks and regulators involved to properly launch its Libra cryptocurrency.Technologyread more
The weak forecast from BASF "suggests that the global economy might be in rougher shape than that employment number might indicate," Jim Cramer says.Mad Money with Jim Cramerread more
The DOJ previously said that a new team of attorneys would take over the case, but did not specify a reason for the change.Politicsread more
The chief investment strategist at Blackstone said Tuesday market expectations for Federal Reserve policy are too dovish and it could lead to a 10-15% correction in equity...US Marketsread more
IBM CEO Ginni Rometty told CNBC Tuesday she expects Red Hat will produce 2% of annual growth for the computer company's top line in coming years.
Red Hat, she said, already has a sizable reach, but not the 175-country operation that IBM maintains.
"We grow by expanding Red Hat that way," Rometty explained to CNBC's Jim Cramer in a "Mad Money" interview, alongside Red Hat CEO Jim Whitehurst. "It really is a play that helps all of IBM, as well as extends what Red Hat's done, and then together we make it even better."
On Tuesday, IBM closed its long-anticipated $34 billion acquisition of the enterprise software company. With the merger, IBM now offers the leading platform for the hybrid cloud, Rometty said.
"It runs not only on the IBM cloud — not only on-premise in private clouds — it runs on every other public cloud out there," she said, "whether that's Amazon, Microsoft, [Alphabet-subsidiary] Google. "
Red Hat's OpenShift on-premises platform could attract more business to IBM, according to some analysts. IBM has reported three straight quarters of declining year-over-year revenue. That follows a period of 22 consecutive quarters of decreasing revenue, which ended in 2017 with an up quarter.
"How this creates value is [by] accelerating our clients' businesses, and that creates more value, creates more spend, for all of this," Whitehurst said. "And so you know when I talk to Microsoft or Amazon, they're excited about this because they say 'Hey, if more workloads are running on OpenShift, OpenShift runs on my cloud, that gives me a greater growth opportunity."
Disclosure: Cramer's charitable trust owns shares of Amazon, Alphabet and Microsoft.
Questions for Cramer?
Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC
Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!
- Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram
Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com