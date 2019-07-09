Mexican peso drops after Finance Minster Urzua resigns

The Mexican peso dropped against the U.S. dollar on Tuesday after Mexico's finance minister, Carlos Urzua, stepped down from his post.

As of 12:34 p.m. ET, the peso traded down 1.4% at 19.18 per U.S. dollar.

Mexican stocks also took a hit. The iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (EWW) dropped to trade nearly 3% lower on the day.

Urzua tweeted out an image of his resignation letter, which was addressed to Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador.

"Discrepancies over economic matter were plentiful," said Urzua in the letter, according to a CNBC translation. Some of them were because "this administration has made public policy decision without sufficient foundation."

"I am convinced that all economic policy should be realized base on evidence," Urzua added. "However, during my tenure these convictions were not echoed."

This led to Urzua's resignation, he said.

Urzua assumed the role of finance minister in December, when Lopez Obrador assumed the Mexican presidency.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.