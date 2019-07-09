Insurance rates have 'increased 10-fold' after attacks in the Strait of Hormuz, shipping CEO says

Iranian soldiers take part in the "National Persian Gulf day" in the Strait of Hormuz, on April 30, 2019.

Insurance rates for tankers transiting through the world's most important oil choke point have skyrocketed in recent weeks, according to the CEO of a U.S.-listed shipping company.

Six oil tankers and a U.S. spy drone have been attacked since May either in, or near, the Strait of Hormuz — a strategically important waterway which separates Iran, Oman and the United Arab Emirates.

"As a shipping company and part of the global shipping industry, we are taking the threat to our crew and ships very seriously," Anthony Gurnee, CEO of Ardmore Shipping, told CNBC's "Squawk Box Europe" on Tuesday.

Ardmore Shipping is a U.S.-listed company based in Ireland, with a business of owning and operating a fleet of tankers that move refined oil products.

"At the moment, it is business as usual (but) insurance to transit the Strait of Hormuz has actually increased 10-fold in the last two months as a consequence of the attacks," Gurnee said.

The attacks brought the U.S. and Iran close to conflict last month. President Donald Trump called off air strikes at the last minute in retaliation for Iran shooting down a U.S. drone over the Gulf, which followed attacks on two oil product tankers in the nearby Gulf of Oman by unidentified assailants.

Washington has blamed Iran for the attacks on four oil tankers in the same area on May 12. Tehran has denied the allegations.

"Whoever is doing this has demonstrated that they have the ability to be very destructive," Gurnee said.