A.I. can improve health care in China, says Ping An Technology CEO

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said Tuesday that the controversial extradition bill that has led to mass protests in the city "is dead."China Politicsread more
Apartment demand in the second quarter of this year spiked 11% from a year ago, pushing rents up an average 3% nationally to $1,390 per month, according to real estate...Real Estateread more
The House could vote later this month on its Raise the Wage Act, the Democratic legislation to increase the federal minimum wage to $15.Politicsread more
Wealthy financier Jeffrey Epstein was ordered held without bail pending a July 15 detention hearing as he pleaded not guilty to charges of sex trafficking dozens of underage...Politicsread more
UBS and Credit Suisse are saying Chinese internet stocks will be a good buy for investors.Investingread more
The last three years represent the longest consecutive decline in the American lifespan at birth since the period between 1915 and 1918.Health and Scienceread more
Carrying boxes and envelopes containing personal effects and A4 forms, many Deutsche workers started their work week by emptying their desks.Financeread more
Asia Pacific shares declined on Tuesday, with Apple suppliers in Taiwan and Japan falling as shares of the tech giant lost more than 2% overnight.Asia Marketsread more
Inspired by the U.S.-China trade war. Tokyo introduced new restrictions on Japanese exports to South Korea amid their own political disputes.Asia Politicsread more
Investors should be looking to buy emerging market currencies against the U.S. dollar, two analysts told CNBC.Currenciesread more
Stocks fell as losses in Apple shares pressured the tech sector. Investors also braced for key testimony from the top Fed official.US Marketsread more
Artificial intelligence is still a relatively new technology but one business leader said its applications are already generating real value.
For AI to become more mainstream, start-ups and tech giants have to understand the bottlenecks that businesses face, which can be solved by that technology, according to Ericson Chan, CEO of China's Ping An Technology.
"Look at China, for example — only 8% of the hospitals are triple-A grade," he told CNBC's Arjun Kharpal on Tuesday at the RISE Conference in Hong Kong. "But that 8% of the hospitals are taking care of more than 50% of the patients of the whole nation."
As a result, resources are unevenly distributed, which, in turn, sours the patients' experiences at those hospitals, he said.
"You need to wait for more than three hours before you can see a doctor, and the consultations are no more than 7 or 8 minutes," Chan said, adding that the doctors, meanwhile, "need to work for more than 12 hours a day."
That's where AI can help ease the friction experienced by patients and health-care providers.
Ping An Technology is a wholly owned subsidiary of a major conglomerate in China, Ping An Group. The company's focus is on applying various technologies, including artificial intelligence, in areas such as health care, finance and smart cities.
It has developed AI systems that it says can predict the likelihood of a patient suffering from a specific chronic illness even before physical symptoms are present, or identify infectious diseases in advance with high accuracy. Its programs claim to be able to spot abnormalities in medical image scans that would normally take doctors a much longer time to do manually.
"We can take it down to like five minutes, so it's a lot more efficient, a lot more accurate, also," Chan said. "Afterwards, we can even have AI technologies do follow up with the patients."