Spotify just launched a smaller, faster version of its app for emerging markets

A phone with a Spotify music application is seen in this photo illustration.

Spotify launched a simplified version of its platform on Tuesday, aimed at users in emerging markets who have older devices or operating systems.

Spotify Lite, described by the music streaming giant as a "small, fast and simplified version" of its flagship service, will be available immediately in 36 markets across Asia, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa.

"You'll still be able to search and play your favorite songs and artists, save them, share with others, discover new music, and enjoy playlists made just for you, but with a few extra features making it ideal for older devices and operating systems," Spotify said in a blog post on Tuesday.

Spotify Lite functions on all Android phones running the software version 4.3 or higher. The app requires just 10 MB of storage to be installed, and offers users the option to set a data limit to control how much data they use on streaming music.