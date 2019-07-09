Spotify just launched a smaller, faster version of its app for emerging markets

U.S. stock futures are lower this morning as traders wait for testimony this week from Fed Chairman Jerome Powell.Morning Briefread more
British billionaire Richard Branson's space-tourism unit Virgin Galactic plans to go public, the company announced Tuesday.Technologyread more
Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said Tuesday that the controversial extradition bill that has led to mass protests in the city "is dead."China Politicsread more
Virgin Galactic expects to be profitable two years after it begins publicly-trading.Investing in Spaceread more
Stocks' record run has hit a wall over the Independence Day holiday stretch. This is how much higher the S&P 500 can go, says Mark Newton of Newton Advisors.Trading Nationread more
America's political establishment is riven with partisanship that has become "very wicked and very mean," said entrepreneur and media mogul Robert Johnson, who added that the...Politicsread more
PepsiCo shares rose slightly Tuesday after the company's second-quarter earnings topped estimates, as healthier snacks and sparkling water helped fuel sales growth and offset...Food & Beverageread more
U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta in Washington, D.C., sided with drugmakers Merck & Co, Eli Lilly and Co and Amgen by halting the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services...Biotech and Pharmaceuticalsread more
A federal appeals court in New Orleans will hear arguments on Tuesday over the constitutionality of the Affordable Care Act in a case that could have sweeping ramifications...Politicsread more
Buyers are flocking to fixed-income exchange-traded funds, but not because they're seeking safety, says Jay Jacobs, senior vice president and head of research and strategy at...ETF Edgeread more
Spotify launched a simplified version of its platform on Tuesday, aimed at users in emerging markets who have older devices or operating systems.
Spotify Lite, described by the music streaming giant as a "small, fast and simplified version" of its flagship service, will be available immediately in 36 markets across Asia, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa.
"You'll still be able to search and play your favorite songs and artists, save them, share with others, discover new music, and enjoy playlists made just for you, but with a few extra features making it ideal for older devices and operating systems," Spotify said in a blog post on Tuesday.
Spotify Lite functions on all Android phones running the software version 4.3 or higher. The app requires just 10 MB of storage to be installed, and offers users the option to set a data limit to control how much data they use on streaming music.
The Lite version – available to users of Spotify's free service as well as its premium subscribers – can be used alongside the main app or as an independent platform.
"Spotify Lite was built from the ground up based on user feedback from around the world, allowing millions more to enjoy the world's best music experience — especially in areas with limited bandwidth and phone storage," said Kalle Persson, Senior Product Manager at Spotify, in a press release.