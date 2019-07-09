Starbucks and one other top performer this year could be too hot to touch

A handful of stocks are smashing Wall Street estimates this year.

Starbucks, Hershey and AMD have all raced ahead of analysts' average price targets with Under Armour as much as 13% above its own.

Not all of those will keep running higher, according to two traders.

Starbucks, which has surged more than 35% in 2019, could be too hot to touch right here, said Boris Schlossberg, managing director of FX strategy at BK Asset Management.

"I probably would leave Starbucks because, I think it's facing all sorts of customer service issues, both from right and left, that are going to possibly dent the brand going forward. It's also got a lot of competition, and I think a much tougher row to hoe in China," Schlossberg said Monday on CNBC's "Trading Nation. " "Starbucks looks a little bit of vulnerable going forward."

Starbucks moved back into the headlines this week after an employee at a Tempe, Arizona, store asked police officers to leave the location. Last year, Starbucks came under fire after two black men were arrested in a Philadelphia store as they waited for a business meeting. In both instances, the company apologized and its stock performance was not notably affected.

To Ari Wald, head of technical analysis at Oppenheimer, Hershey may hit pause after a massive run-up, though he would not ditch the consumer staples stock just yet.

"Hershey, which is more extended above its 200-day moving average, probably indeed is due for some sort of consolidation," Wald said during the same segment. "I'd frame it like this, stick with it — raise your stops to $133. That's Hershey's latest low, raise your stops up there, but even there, that's strong momentum, don't bet against that."

Hershey would need to fall 4% to hit $133. It broke above that level at the beginning of June. The stock has rallied nearly 30% this year.

One name that does look like a buy to Wald is Under Armour.

"Here is a stock, that as much as it's overrun its analyst target is really just coming out of a two-year base – big breakout above $22 to complete that base. That prior breakout point at $22 is now support," Wald said. "We think the breakout is higher as long as you're above that, that should continue to work higher."

Under Armour broke above $22 in mid-May. It is up 50% in 2019.

