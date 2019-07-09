Trump attacks UK's May and ambassador after leaked emails fiasco

Skip Navigation
Richard Branson's space unit Virgin Galactic reportedly plans to...

The billionaire's space exploration unit is reportedly set to be the first listed company with plans to send tourists to space.

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam: Extradition bill 'is dead'

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said Tuesday that the controversial extradition bill that has led to mass protests in the city "is dead."

Democrats have moved 'too far to the left,' says BET network...

America's political establishment is riven with partisanship that has become "very wicked and very mean," said entrepreneur and media mogul Robert Johnson, who added that the...

US judge halts Trump administration rule requiring drug prices in...

U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta in Washington, D.C., sided with drugmakers Merck & Co, Eli Lilly and Co and Amgen by halting the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services...

Airlines set to report earnings as Boeing 737 Max troubles linger

U.S. carriers start reporting earnings this week with no end in sight to the grounding of the Boeing 737 Max after two fatal crashes, hamstringing carriers eager to capture...

If the S&P 500 hits this level, it could signal a market top

Stocks' record run has hit a wall over the Independence Day holiday stretch. This is how much higher the S&P 500 can go, says Mark Newton of Newton Advisors.

Cramer: Powell needs to defend the Fed's independence on Capitol...

"He's got to defend the institution," Jim Cramer says of Jerome Powell

Apartment rental demand soars as more millennials believe it's...

Apartment demand in the second quarter of this year spiked 11% from a year ago, pushing rents up an average 3% nationally to $1,390 per month, according to real estate...

$15 minimum wage would give 17 million a raise, put 1.3 million...

The House could vote later this month on its Raise the Wage Act, the Democratic legislation to increase the federal minimum wage to $15.

Multibillion-dollar Singapore investing giant says its returns...

Singaporean state investment firm Temasek Holdings on Tuesday reported a plunge in its returns over a one-year period amid a challenging economic environment compounded by...

Trump can't keep tariffs on China and win a second term, says...

U.S. President Donald Trump can either be a "tariff president" or a "two-term president," a public policy expert said Tuesday.

Jeffrey Epstein jailed at least one more week in child sex...

Wealthy financier Jeffrey Epstein was ordered held without bail pending a July 15 detention hearing as he pleaded not guilty to charges of sex trafficking dozens of underage...

World Politics

Trump attacks UK's May and ambassador after leaked emails fiasco

Holly Ellyatt@HollyEllyatt
Key Points
  • U.S. President Donald Trump has attacked the U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May and the country's ambassador to the U.S. after a series of candid confidential documents were leaked
  • Britain's ambassador to the U.S. called Trump's White House "uniquely dysfunctional" and "inept"
  • President Trump lambasted May and Britain's ambassador on Twitter
President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Theresa May attend a joint press conference at the Foreign & Commonwealth Office during the second day of the President’s State Visit on June 4, 2019 in London, England.
David Rose | WPA Pool | Getty Images

U.S. President Donald Trump has attacked the U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May and the country's ambassador to the U.S. after a series of candid confidential documents were leaked in which the diplomat called Trump's White House "uniquely dysfunctional" and "inept."

Taking to Twitter on Monday, President Trump lambasted May and Britain's Ambassador to the U.S. Kim Darroch, who penned the less-than-diplomatic comments that were leaked to a U.K. newspaper and published Sunday.

Trump used the opportunity to criticize Theresa May's handling of Brexit and said that the ambassador "is not liked or well thought of within the U.S." adding that "We will no longer deal with him."

Trump's expression of admiration for Queen Elizabeth II comes after the president enjoyed a state visit to the U.K. last month in which he praised Prime Minister May and the Queen.

Then, Trump had praised the "extraordinary" alliance between the U.K. and U.S. and promised what he said would be a "phenomenal" trade deal with the U.K. once it left the EU.

He also said May had done a "a very good job" in getting the Brexit negotiations to their current point and had said "she's probably a better negotiator than I am." Needless to say, Trump has previously criticized May's approach to Brexit.

The state visit was referenced in the leaked memos that have caused blushes in London. Ambassador Darroch said that Trump and his team had been "dazzled" by their state visit but that while the U.K. might be "flavor of the month ... this is still the land of 'America First'."

The U.K. has scrambled to repair the damage done to its special relationship with the U.S. On Monday, the country's International Trade Minister Liam Fox apologized to Trump's daughter during a visit to Washington.

President Trump first reacted to the furor on Monday, telling reporters that "the ambassador has not served the U.K. well."

The U.K.'s Foreign Office issued a statement in which it said it relied on its ambassadors to "to provide ministers with an honest, unvarnished assessment of the politics in their country" but that those views were not necessarily those shared by the government.

Prime Minister May, who leaves office within the next two weeks because of an impasse over Brexit, had "full faith" in Darroch, according to a Downing Street spokesman. The White House had been contacted about the "absolutely unacceptable" leak, he added. There have been calls for a criminal investigation into the leak.