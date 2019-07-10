Here are the biggest analyst calls of the day: Netflix, Zillow, FedEx, Deere & more

Rosenblatt raised its price target but said the company will need to step up its game with comedy content.

"With rising competition for scripted originals and key licensed content like The Office and Friends leaving the service soon, NFLX is increasingly pivoting towards comedies specials, documentaries to drive its share in viewing hours and fend off incoming competition. For us to get more bullish on the shares, we need to see either sustained 25%+ revenue growth through '21E or a steeper FCF leverage trajectory. While our international sub estimates already imply aggressive penetration assumptions, NFLX would have to beat them by ~10% to drive these levels of growth. We increase our price target to $370 driven by a higher implied target multiple and slightly higher international estimates. "