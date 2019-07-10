Logitech's gaming and video conferencing businesses have 'billion-dollar potential,' says CEO

Speaking with CNBC on Wednesday, Logitech International's CEO said three of his company's nine business units have "billion-dollar potential."

Those businesses are its gaming, video collaboration, and creativity and productivity categories, CEO Bracken Darrell told CNBC's Arjun Kharpal at the RISE Conference in Hong Kong.

Still, he declined to estimate when his projection may come to pass: "I wouldn't give a timeline."

Logitech's gaming arm achieved $648 million in net sales in its 2019 fiscal year, and its video collaboration unit hit $260 million, according to the firm's latest financial report. Both markets were the fastest growing among Logitech's businesses, weighing in at 32% and 42% year-on-year growth, respectively.