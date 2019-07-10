Cramer Remix: Levi's quarter flashed a warning sign

CNBC's Jim Cramer said Wednesday that Levi Strauss' latest quarter is a proxy for the rest of the apparel industry.

After tanking 12% to finish the session at $20.82, the stock should have never climbed above its $22.22 opening trade price, even if the company has good management, he added. The jean company's U.S. sales climbed 1% during the quarter, but the wholesale business dropped 2%, and its guidance was "hideous," he noted.

Levi forecasts that "the second half is going to be softer than the first half," CEO Chip Bergh explained to Reuters. The company also expects that bankruptcies and store closures in the retail space, along with lower off-price channel sales, will impact wholesale in the second half by 200 basis points, Cramer added.

"It looks like America is overrun with denim right now," the "Mad Money" host said. "The stock's horrific sell-off I think has more to do with shareholders than the company itself. Levi makes excellent products ... but the shares should never have been so expensive in the first place" trading at 22-times earnings in this retail environment.

In order to absorb some of the blow, Levi leadership could have preannounced some of its struggles and give shareholders a primer of how it would bounce back, Cramer said. Still, the company is "foreshadowing what's going to happen to the entire apparel industry" where Amazon, Walmart, Target and Costco "are thriving at the expense of everyone else," he said.

" These companies they've got pricing power, they have clout, and they're using it, against the suppliers, " Cramer said. "That's bad for Levi's, but it's also bad for everyone else who sells into retail, too."

