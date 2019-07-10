Electric scooters are set to be the future of urban mobility, Chinese tech CEO says

As many cities are trying to boost environmentally friendly public transit systems, one Chinese tech CEO says smart electric scooters may be the new future of urban mobility.

Due to congestion in many cities, cars tend to travel at about 15 kilometers per hour, on average, while moving room in subways during rush hour is very limited in places like Beijing, according to Yan Li, CEO of Niu Technologies.

"When we look at urban mobility, when we look at the data, actually, most people travel individually in the city," he told CNBC's Arjun Kharpal on Wednesday in Hong Kong. "We look at the best transportation mechanism for them and cars are, obviously, not a good solution."

The Nasdaq-listed Chinese tech company makes electric two-wheelers that are powered by lithium-ion batteries and provide real-time telemetry data on an app, including location, vehicle status, riding history and power statistics. The company's products are sit-down motor scooters in the style popularized by Piaggio's Vespa, as opposed to motorized stand-up push scooters increasingly popular in cities like San Francisco.

Li claimed that people in cities tend to travel distances that are roughly about 10 kilometers, which, he said, makes his sort of electric scooters a better alternative to cars.

In recent years, countries around the world have pushed for a greater adoption of electric vehicles, with China adopting various policies and subsidies.