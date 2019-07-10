IPO mania produced record exits for VCs in second quarter, PitchBook says

Pinterest led by Chairman, Co-Founder, President and CEO Ben Silbermann and Co-Founder, Chief Design and Creative Officer, Evan Sharp ring the opening bell celebrating the IPO of Pinterest at the New York Stock Exchange in New York, April 18, 2019.

Venture capitalists have never seen returns like this.

In the second quarter of 2019, the long-awaited market debuts of Uber, Pinterest and Slack, along with the surprising performance of enterprise IPOs Zoom and CrowdStrike, drove a record $138 billion in exit value for venture-backed companies, according to a report released on Thursday from PitchBook. The biggest prior period was the second quarter of 2012, when Facebook went public.

IPOs made up almost 83% of total exit value in the period, also a new high, PitchBook said. Venture investors had been waiting for the public market floodgates to open for their biggest bets after an extended stretch of mega-funding rounds from hedge funds and investors like SoftBank kept companies private and liquidity locked up.

Ride-hailing provider Uber was by far the biggest contributor, accounting for nearly 49% of the total, according to PitchBook. Most of the rest came from the combination of Pinterest, Slack, Zoom and CrowdStrike, which cumulatively are worth about $70 billion. Adding in Lyft and a few others from the first quarter, total exit value for the first half of the year reached $188.5 billion.

"This unprecedented flood of newly liquid capital has already eclipsed every other annual exit value total, ensuring that 2019 will leave its mark as a pivotal year for the US VC industry," PitchBook wrote in the report.