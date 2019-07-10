Disorderly Brexit now seen as a 'significant risk' by Irish finance minister

The Irish finance minister has warned that his government is stepping up preparations given the "significant risk" of a disorderly Brexit.

The two candidates for the role of the U.K.'s next prime minister have continued to criticize each other's plans for Britain to leave the European Union (EU) but neither have completely ruled out leaving with no deal in place at all. The uncertainty has sent pound sterling to near two-year lows versus the U.S. dollar.

"From the point of view of the Irish government we now believe that the prospect of a disorderly Brexit is now a significant risk and the Irish government is meeting to day to review our readiness for this great challenge," Paschal Donohoe told CNBC at a meeting of European finance chiefs in Brussels on Tuesday.

Donohoe also claimed that it was important that new leadership at the European Commission — the EU's executive branch — be appointed quickly.

This was necessary, he said, "to allow Europe to respond back to protect our single market and to ensure that we can rise to the risks that might be created in dealing with Brexit."

The Irish government issued a new Brexit planning document this week and at a press conference to mark its publication, the country's deputy prime minister Simon Coveney described a disorderly British departure from the EU as an "ugly prospect."