Export dispute with Japan could be 'prolonged,' says South Korean President

South Korea's President Moon Jae-in (L) is welcomed by Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to the G-20 Summit in June 2019.

South Korea's president said on Wednesday Japan's export curbs on key materials used by South Korean technology firms could be prolonged, and Seoul will help companies reduce their reliance on Japanese suppliers.

Japan said last week it would tighten restrictions on exports of three materials used in smartphone displays and chips, citing a dispute with Seoul over South Koreans forced to work for Japanese firms during World War Two.

"We can't rule out the possibility that the situation would be prolonged, despite our diplomatic efforts to resolve the issue," President Moon Jae-in said at a meeting with executives from South Korea's top 30 conglomerates.