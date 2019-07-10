Kidney dialysis stocks soar as investors see Trump executive order as good news

President Donald Trump holds up his signed executive order on advancing American kidney health, at the Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Center in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday, July 10, 2019.

President Donald Trump's executive order to transform kidney care lays out ambitious goals for shifting 80% of patients currently on kidney dialysis out of high-cost clinic settings to more convenient and cost-effective home care by the end of the next decade.

Yet the details of the proposal for achieving that goal appear to be far less threatening to the major dialysis providers than initially feared by many investors.

"The encouragement to build out home [dialysis] and the penalty for not building out is not as great as we thought would be necessary to spur that to quickly change behavior," said Chris Meekens, health policy research analyst at Raymond James.

The executive order proposes a 3% increase in home care dialysis reimbursement in the first year of a voluntary Medicare demonstration program, starting in 2020, but that extra boost would phase out over the three-year course of the initiative.

Shares of Davita, which fell by more than 5% after the news of the pending order broke Tuesday, rebounded Wednesday. The stock closed up by 4% Wednesday to $54.65 a share. U.S. traded shares of Fresenius Medical Care gained 2.5% Tuesday, closing at $38.41, after dropping by 5% Tuesday.