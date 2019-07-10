Morgan Stanley sees Fed cutting by half percentage point at July meeting

Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: Levi Strauss, Tesla,...

These are the stocks posting the largest moves in the premarket.

Market Insiderread more

Fed chief faces tough task in congressional testimony

Fed Chair Jerome Powell testifies before Congress this week, and he is expected to indicate the Fed could soon cut interest rates to boost the economy.

Market Insiderread more

America's Top States for Business 2019: The full list

CNBC unveils its 13th annual America's Top States for Business ranking, scoring all 50 states on more than 60 measures of competitiveness across 10 broad categories.

America's Top States for Businessread more

Morgan Stanley sees Fed cutting by half percentage point at July...

Morgan Stanley economists expect the Fed to take decisive action to cut rates, reducing its fed funds target range by a half percentage point at its July meeting.

Market Insiderread more

The last time Boeing did this, it surged 50%

The fallout from Boeing's 737 Max groundings is clearer after first-half deliveries fell 37%. One technician sees a comeback ahead for the aerospace company.

Trading Nationread more

Amazon had it right: Virginia is America's Top State for Business...

Virginia snares the No. 1 spot in CNBC's 2019 ranking of America's Top States for Business. Its world-class workforce and business-friendly regulations helped it snare...

America's Top States for Businessread more

JP Morgan is rolling out a robo-adviser with free ETFs to lure...

The move by J.P. Morgan represents its push to grab market share from competitors and broaden the pool of Americans who are invested in the stock market.

Financeread more

Netflix has lost two popular shows as old media companies flex...

AT&T's WarnerMedia is launching its new streaming service in 2020 and it includes the exclusive streaming rights to "Friends." The move is a blow to Netflix, which is seeing...

Technologyread more

AT&T will soon automatically block annoying robocalls

AT&T is activating a new feature that will automatically block billions of fraud and robocalls received by wireless customers in the U.S.

Technologyread more

AT&T rolls out a new, super-charged streaming service

AT&T's streaming service is called HBO Max and will include exclusive rights to Friends. There will also be new original shows on the service.

Technologyread more

Tesla shares rise on report that the company is preparing to...

Tesla shares rose in premarket trading on Wednesday after a report that the electric automaker will raise output at its factory in California.

Marketsread more

Why the bull market's biggest winners may burn investors

J.P. Morgan Asset Management's Gabriela Santos predicts some of the winning trades will begin to struggle.

Futures Nowread more
Market Insider

Morgan Stanley sees Fed cutting by half percentage point at July meeting

Patti Domm@pattidomm
Key Points
  • Morgan Stanley economists see a half percentage point, or 50 basis point cut to the Fed funds target rate at the Fed's July meeting.
  • Many other economists see just a 25 basis pint, or quarter point cut.
  • The economist said they see downside risks to the economy from trade tensions and weaker global growth.
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell holds a news conference following a two-day Federal Open Market Committee meeting in Washington, June 19, 2019.
Kevin Lamarque | Reuters

Morgan Stanley economists expect the Federal Reserve to make a half percentage point rate cut to head off downside risks and the impact of a weakening global economy and trade tensions.

"Risks to the outlook remain skewed to the downside. A non-linear impact to growth could materialize if financial conditions tighten, bringing corporate credit risks to the fore," the economists wrote in a note Wednesday.

The economists said a strong policy response is "necessary to guard against risks of a further, sharper loss of economic momentum. Weak incoming data, lingering trade tensions, and preventing both financial conditions from tightening and a non-linear adverse impact on growth are key reasons for a front-loaded adjustment."

The fed funds futures market is pricing in a full 25 basis point rate cut and the potential for slightly more. The Fed's benchmark fed funds target rate range is currently 2.25 to 2.50%.