Shares of Philippine airline sent on a roller coaster ride after alleged 'fat finger' error

Fed Chair Jerome Powell testifies before Congress this week, and he is expected to indicate the Fed could soon cut interest rates to boost the economy.Market Insiderread more
The first month of the monsoon season in India ended with a total rainfall 33% below the 50-year average, Citi said, citing data from the India Meteorological Department.Asia Economyread more
AT&T's WarnerMedia is launching its new streaming service in 2020 and it includes the exclusive streaming rights to "Friends." The move is a blow to Netflix, which is seeing...Technologyread more
Top U.S. trade officials spoke with their Chinese counterparts Tuesday as Washington and Beijing work to iron out a trade deal.Politicsread more
Inventory began to grow in the second half of last year, but supply will soon drop yet again, and could hit a new low.Real Estateread more
"We can't rule out the possibility that the situation would be prolonged, despite our diplomatic efforts to resolve the issue," President Moon Jae-in said at a meeting with...Asia Economyread more
British technology firm founder James Dyson and his wife have reportedly purchased a luxury penthouse in Singapore for a record S$73.8 million ($54.2 million).Millionaires & Billionairesread more
These days it's not strange to see the market going from a long period of serenity to complete chaos in the blink of an eye, and one explanation is a phenomenon dubbed a...Marketsread more
A presidential decree released Saturday said Turkish central bank Governor Murat Cetinkaya was removed from his post and replaced with his deputy, Murat Uysal.Central Banksread more
See which stocks are posting big moves after the bell on July 9.Market Insiderread more
The Winklevoss twins said they expect other technology heavyweights to launch products similar to Facebook's Libra.Cryptocurrencyread more
Shares of Philippine airline Cebu Pacific were sent on a roller coaster ride after an alleged error in a sell order, according to a report by the Financial Times.
Shortly before the market close on Tuesday, shares of Cebu Pacific plunged more than 37% from 92.65 pesos per share to 58 pesos. That occurred during the run-off period where orders cannot be canceled prior to the actual market close, the FT reported. It ended up resulting in the airline's biggest one-day loss since its public debut in 2010.
Cebu Pacific did not immediately respond to a request for comment from CNBC.
An analyst that spoke to the Financial Times said the drop was attributable to "an obvious trading error" over at a major broker who entered a sell order at 58 pesos rather than 98 pesos per share. Such a mistake is commonly known as a so-called "fat finger" trade. The resulting responses from other brokers caused the subsequent plunge in the stock's price, the analyst said.
The stock surged 50% to 87 pesos per share as of Wednesday afternoon trade — still off levels seen before the sudden drop on Tuesday — as a result of limits for stock movements on the Philippine Stock Exchange. It could, however, still make a full recovery during the exchange's run-off period as the cap is lifted then, the FT said.
Read the Financial Times report here.