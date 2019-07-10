These are the stocks that have led the S&P 500's five-year run to 3,000 from 2,000

Stocks jumped to record highs after testimony from Fed Chair Jerome Powell bolstered the case for easier monetary policy in the U.S.US Marketsread more
The Fed chair signals to Congress that a rate cut is appropriate. Markets cheered the comments.The Fedread more
CNBC unveils its 13th annual America's Top States for Business ranking, scoring all 50 states on more than 60 measures of competitiveness across 10 broad categories.America's Top States for Businessread more
Fed officials saw last month the case for easier monetary policy gain momentum, minutes from the central bank's June meeting showed.The Fedread more
Rate cuts can be a great thing for the stock market, or a sign of trouble ahead — depending on the timing.Marketsread more
"I think two years from now we're going to be like do you remember that Facebook thing? Libra?" said Bismarck Lepe, CEO of Wizeline, a San Francisco product development...Technologyread more
The S&P 500 jumped above 3,000 for the first time, nearly five years after the index hit 2,000. These are the stocks that powered the historic rally.Marketsread more
These are the stocks posting the largest moves in midday trade.Market Insiderread more
President Donald Trump still faces a similar lawsuit in Washington federal court filed by Democratic members of Congress.Politicsread more
Powell told Congress that he doesn't think a return to the gold standard in the U.S. would be a good idea.The Fedread more
The announcements comes amid growing investor concerns that assets are priced insecurely because of certain climate risks that are not being factored in.Politicsread more
The stock market's record-long bull run just capped another milestone Wednesday — the S&P 500 jumped above 3,000 for the first time, nearly five years after the index hit 2,000. These are the stocks that powered the historic rally.
Medical implant manufacturer Abiomed led the herd, surging a whopping 909% since the S&P 500 reached 2,000 on August 26, 2014. Chipmakers Nvidia and Advanced Micro Devices both pulled off more than 700% gains in the five-year run.
Two of the so-called FANG (Facebook, Amazon, Netflix and Google) stocks also made the list. Amazon and Netflix both scored more than 450% returns in the benchmark's journey to 3,000.
Tech has juiced the record-setting bull market over the past decade and its strength was indispensable to the market's resilience in recent years. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite was the best performer of the Big 3 indices, up nearly 80% since August 2014. The sector has been the most positive sector over that period, up more than 110%.
Align Technology, a manufacturer of 3D digital scanners, Global Payments, Take-Two Interactive Software and MSCI are also big winners during this period.
Markets got a boost on Wednesday after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell hinted at cutting rates in his testimony to the House Financial Services Committee. Traders are betting the Fed will deliver an insurance rate cut in its July meeting to provide some cushion to the longest economic expansion in history.
— CNBC's Christopher Hayes contributed reporting.