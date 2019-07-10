US lawmakers look to legalize pot in 'historic' marijuana reform hearing

The U.S. energy industry has halted about a third of Gulf of Mexico oil production and expects more disruptions.Energyread more
Powell told Congress that he doesn't think a return to the gold standard in the U.S. would be a good idea.The Fedread more
CNBC unveils its 13th annual America's Top States for Business ranking, scoring all 50 states on more than 60 measures of competitiveness across 10 broad categories.America's Top States for Businessread more
The "Mad Money" host dispelled the idea that the Federal Reserve "engineered" stocks to rally and the S&P 500's climb above 3,000.Mad Money with Jim Cramerread more
Stocks reached record highs after testimony from Fed Chair Jerome Powell bolstered the case for easier monetary policy in the U.S.US Marketsread more
Labor Secretary Alex Acosta — who as a prosecutor cut a deal that spared financier Jeffrey Epstein of federal charges a decade ago — is answering reporters' questions for the...Politicsread more
U.S. lawmakers weighed reforming pot laws in what advocates called a "historic" hearing Wednesday, with numerous members of Congress saying they wanted to loosen federal laws,...Health and Scienceread more
New York Sen. Chuck Schumer will offset more than $7,000 in donations from accused sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein by donating to anti-sex trafficking and anti-violence against...Politicsread more
The wealth tax proposed by Sen. Elizabeth Warren has sparked a fierce — and increasingly personal — debate between the party's traditional academic elite and the darlings of...Wealthread more
Washington, D.C.'s Emergency Planning and Security Fund is bankrupt from unpaid expenses for President Donald Trump's July 4 celebration, his inauguration, and other large...Politicsread more
IAC Chairman Barry Diller said that Netflix has such a large head start that competing streaming services won't be able to catch up.Technologyread more
U.S. lawmakers weighed reforming pot laws in what advocates called a "historic" hearing Wednesday, with numerous members of Congress saying they wanted to loosen federal laws, even legalize marijuana.
"Marijuana decriminalization may be one of the very few issues upon which bipartisan agreement can still be reached in this session," said Rep. Tom McClintock, R-Calif., adding "it ought to be crystal clear to everyone that our laws have not accomplished their goals."
Eleven states have legalized adult recreational use and a majority of Americans support legalization. A number of bills are on the table that would reform federal marijuana laws. The House Judiciary Subcommittee on Crime, Terrorism and Homeland Security sought input on how to reform federal laws in a hearing Wednesday titled "Marijuana Laws in America: Racial Justice and the Need for Reform."
"There is a growing consensus in this country that current marijuana laws are not appropriate and we must consider reform," said Rep. Karen Bass, D-Calif. "Today's hearing is a first step in that process."
Despite the optimism, lawmakers did not appear to have a clear consensus on the best approach, such as whether to give states the right to legalize on their own, remove marijuana from schedule 1 of the Controlled Substances Act, legalize it or include promote social and racial equity in marijuana laws.
The STATES Act is among the most popular cannabis bills. It would amend the Controlled Substances Act and exempts state-approved marijuana activity from federal enforcement.
Proponents say the legislation would eliminate federal concerns in states where marijuana is legal. Yet some say the bill does not go far enough because it does not address any racial or social concerns.
"We need to reinvest in those individuals and those communities that have been disproportionately impacted [by marijuana prohibition]," Baltimore State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby told the committee. "The STATES Act does not do that, and that's one of the reasons why I'm opposed to it."
Malik Burnett, Chief Operating Officer of multi-state cannabis operator Tribe Companies and former cannabis policy advisor, warned lawmakers that while white people are making money in the growing industry, minorities in other parts of the country are impoverished because of drug policy. Representatives asked for suggestions on policies to combat this.
Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., a co-sponsor of the STATES Act in the House, urged lawmakers to support the bill even though it does not go as far as some would like, saying it could be a first step toward legalization.
"My deep concern is that concerns over how far to go on some of the restorative elements in our policy could divide our movement," he said.
Justin Strekal, political director of the marijuana advocacy group NORML, applauded the subcommittee for holding the hearing.
"Today was a historic day in the fight to end federal marijuana criminalization," he said in a statement. "Members of both political parties demonstrated a desire to reform our nations failed policy of prohibition and the only disagreement was how, not if."
But even if reform gains momentum in the Democratically controlled House, it's likely to face a tougher battle in the Republican-controlled Senate, where Majority Leader Mitch McConnell opposes marijuana legalization.