US Treasury yields tick higher as investors await Powell's testimony

Fed Chair Jerome Powell testifies before Congress this week, and he is expected to indicate the Fed could soon cut interest rates to boost the economy.Market Insiderread more
The first month of the monsoon season in India ended with a total rainfall 33% below the 50-year average, Citi said, citing data from the India Meteorological Department.Asia Economyread more
AT&T's WarnerMedia is launching its new streaming service in 2020 and it includes the exclusive streaming rights to "Friends." The move is a blow to Netflix, which is seeing...Technologyread more
Top U.S. trade officials spoke with their Chinese counterparts Tuesday as Washington and Beijing work to iron out a trade deal.Politicsread more
Inventory began to grow in the second half of last year, but supply will soon drop yet again, and could hit a new low.Real Estateread more
"We can't rule out the possibility that the situation would be prolonged, despite our diplomatic efforts to resolve the issue," President Moon Jae-in said at a meeting with...Asia Economyread more
British technology firm founder James Dyson and his wife have reportedly purchased a luxury penthouse in Singapore for a record S$73.8 million ($54.2 million).Millionaires & Billionairesread more
These days it's not strange to see the market going from a long period of serenity to complete chaos in the blink of an eye, and one explanation is a phenomenon dubbed a...Marketsread more
A presidential decree released Saturday said Turkish central bank Governor Murat Cetinkaya was removed from his post and replaced with his deputy, Murat Uysal.Central Banksread more
See which stocks are posting big moves after the bell on July 9.Market Insiderread more
The Winklevoss twins said they expect other technology heavyweights to launch products similar to Facebook's Libra.Cryptocurrencyread more
U.S. government debt prices were lower Wednesday morning, as investors awaited Fed Chair Jerome Powell's testimony.
At around 02:22 a.m. ET, the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note, which moves inversely to price, was higher at around 2.0838%, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was also higher at around 2.5663%.
Market focus is largely attuned to Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's testimony before the Congress on Wednesday and Thursday. Powell said he is expected to talk about slowing economic activity and increased risks, showing that the Fed is ready to cut interest rates as needed.
However, Powell is also likely to keep the markets — and the White House — guessing about how soon and how deep the Fed intends to trim rates, when it meets at the end of July. The prevailing view, priced into the futures market, is for a 100% chance of a quarter point rate cut July 31.
Traders have been anxious about the Fed after a stronger-than-expected jobs report raised questions about the central bank's rate policy.
On the data front, there will be wholesale trade data at 10 a.m. ET. Furthermore, the Fed is releasing the minutes of its last meeting at 2 p.m. ET.
Meanwhile, the U.S. Treasury is set to auction $40 billion in 4-week bills, $35 billion in 8-week bills and $16 billion in 30-year bonds.