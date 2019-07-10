Elizabeth Warren reintroduces legislation requiring corporations to disclose climate risk exposure

Skip Navigation
S&P 500 jumps above 3,000 for the first time after Fed chief...

Stocks jumped to record highs after testimony from Fed Chair Jerome Powell bolstered the case for easier monetary policy in the U.S.

Powell: 'Crosscurrents' are weighing on economy, so Fed will 'act...

The Fed chair signals to Congress that a rate cut is appropriate. Markets cheered the comments.

America's Top States for Business 2019: The full list

CNBC unveils its 13th annual America's Top States for Business ranking, scoring all 50 states on more than 60 measures of competitiveness across 10 broad categories.

Fed members saw a strengthening case for a rate cut, minutes of...

Fed officials saw last month the case for easier monetary policy gain momentum, minutes from the central bank's June meeting showed.

When the Fed cuts rates without a recession, stocks go higher...

Rate cuts can be a great thing for the stock market, or a sign of trouble ahead — depending on the timing.

The tech industry is starting to doubt Facebook will launch...

"I think two years from now we're going to be like do you remember that Facebook thing? Libra?" said Bismarck Lepe, CEO of Wizeline, a San Francisco product development...

These stocks have led the S&P 500's five-year run to 3,000 from...

The S&P 500 jumped above 3,000 for the first time, nearly five years after the index hit 2,000. These are the stocks that powered the historic rally.

Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Levi Strauss, Tesla,...

These are the stocks posting the largest moves in midday trade.

Trump wins dismissal of emoluments case challenging foreigner...

President Donald Trump still faces a similar lawsuit in Washington federal court filed by Democratic members of Congress.

Fed's Powell explains why a return to the gold standard would be...

Powell told Congress that he doesn't think a return to the gold standard in the U.S. would be a good idea.

Powell says the strong June jobs report did not change Federal...

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell was asked by Congress on Wednesday whether the recent strong U.S. jobs report changed his perspective on cutting interest rates.

Politics

Elizabeth Warren reintroduces legislation requiring corporations to disclose climate risk exposure

Emma Newburger@emma_newburger
Key Points
  • Sen. Elizabeth Warren on Wednesday re-introduced legislation that would force companies to disclose their exposure to climate related risks. 
  • The measure requires fossil fuel companies to release even more detailed reports, and pushes firms to switch more quickly to cleaner and more efficient energy sources. 
  • The announcements comes amid growing investor concerns that assets are priced insecurely because of certain climate risks that are not being factored in.
Democratic presidential candidate Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) speaks at the Iowa Democratic Party's Hall of Fame Dinner on June 9, 2019 in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
Scott Olson | Getty Images

Presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren on Wednesday re-introduced legislation that would force companies to disclose their exposure to climate-related risks.

Warren's Climate Risk Disclosure Act, originally announced last year, would require every public company disclose to the Securities and Exchange Commission about climate risks to business, such as greenhouse gas emissions.

The measure requires fossil fuel companies to release even more detailed reports, and pushes firms to switch more quickly to cleaner and more efficient energy sources.

The announcements comes amid growing investor concerns that assets are priced insecurely because of certain climate risks that are not being factored in. More than 200 of the world's larges firms predict that climate change could cost them a combined total of nearly $1 trillion, according to a June report.

"My plan will push more investors to move their money out of the fossil fuel industry, accelerating the transition to clean energy," the Massachusetts senator wrote. "It will also demonstrate to investors that — if nothing else — climate change represents a serious risk to their money and they need to demand global action to address it."

Climate change has become a big topic among 2020 Democratic presidential contenders and voters. This week, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders introduced a resolution declaring climate change a national emergency and calling for "massive" federal government action to reverse it. Other candidates have announced proposals steering trillions into the economy to combat climate change.

Warren's legislation is cosponsored by several Democratic presidential candidates; New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand; Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota; California Kamala Harris. New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is among sponsors in the House.

The measure, however, will likely draw strong Republican opposition.With Republicans controlling the senate, it is unlikely to come to a vote. Even if Democrats win a Senate majority in 2020, it would be difficult for ambitious climate legislation to gain enough GOP support to meet a 60-vote minimum.

In March, the Green New Deal, which called for the elimination of greenhouse gas emissions by 2030, failed to advance in the Senate. Democrats protested what they deemed a political show vote orchestrated by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, who called the Deal "nonsense." He added, "if you're going to sign on to nonsense, you ought to have to vote for nonsense."

McConnell and Warren did not immediately respond to CNBC request for comment.