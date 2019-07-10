With big shows leaving service, Netflix will have to do better than comedy specials, analyst says

Stocks jumped to record highs after testimony from Fed Chair Jerome Powell bolstered the case for easier monetary policy in the U.S.US Marketsread more
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell testifies in front of the House Financial Services Committee on Wednesday.The Fedread more
CNBC unveils its 13th annual America's Top States for Business ranking, scoring all 50 states on more than 60 measures of competitiveness across 10 broad categories.America's Top States for Businessread more
The Fed chair signals to Congress that a rate cut is appropriate. Markets cheered the comments.The Fedread more
Powell's dovish remarks, prepared for Congressional testimony, reaffirmed the Fed could cut interest rates in the near future.Market Insiderread more
The move would set up a vote on President Donald Trump's replacement for the North American Free Trade Agreement by the end of the year.Politicsread more
Goldman Sachs is recommending buying FedEx and UPS, seeing more than 20% gains for both stocks, as the logistics companies are seen competitive against new entrants like...Marketsread more
Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on WednesdayInvestingread more
McDonald's U.S. franchisees want a chicken sandwich to rival Chick-fil-A's as the Southern chain's threat to their business continues to grow.Restaurantsread more
The fallout from Boeing's 737 Max groundings is clearer after first-half deliveries fell 37%. One technician sees a comeback ahead for the aerospace company.Trading Nationread more
U.S. debt yields rose on Wednesday as Fed Chairman Jerome Powell neared the start of his two-day, biannual testimony on Capitol Hill.Bondsread more
Netflix might need to do better than comedy specials to keep its users on the platform, according to Rosenblatt Securities.
New streaming services are taking back beloved series from Netflix.
"With rising competition for scripted originals and key licensed content like 'The Office' and 'Friends' leaving the service soon, NFLX is increasingly pivoting towards comedies specials, documentaries to drive its share in viewing hours and fend off incoming competition," Rosenblatt Securities internet and media analyst Mark Zgutowicz wrote in a note to clients on Wednesday.
"As more streaming services launch, NFLX is going to continue to lose its highest quality licensed content making the success of their own content increasingly important," he said.
On Tuesday, WarnerMedia announced its new streaming service, HBO Max, will have exclusive rights to "Friends," stripping it from Netflix's library. This move follows NBCUniversal's announcement in June that it will remove "The Office" from Netflix and put it on its own streaming service in 2021.
These licensed series have been staples for Netflix in driving viewing hours in between Netflix's original content series like "Stranger Things." "The Office" accounted for almost 3% of viewing hours in 2018 and "Friends" accounted for almost 2% of viewing hours in 2018, according to Zgutowicz.
These hours will be difficult to fill and Netflix's step into comedy movies and documentaries are not likely to drive significant gross adds, said Zgutowicz, but it keeps users engaged and potentially off other competitive platforms.
Despite the cautious outlook for Netflix, Zgutowicz raised his price target for the streaming service to $370 from $350. That was still below the $383 Netflix was trading at on Wednesday. Zgutowicz said to get more bullish on Netflix shares, he needs to see sustained 25% growth in revenue through the end of 2021.
Shares of Netflix are down more than 8% over the last 12 months but the stock has soared more than 40% since the start of the year.
Disclosure: Comcast is the owner of NBCUniversal, parent company of CNBC and CNBC.com.
— with reporting from CNBC's Michael Bloom.